‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Describes Why He’s In Awe of Forrie J. Smith

Yellowstone actors Jefferson White and Forrie J Smith work well together as part of the cast. But White is in awe of Smith. White and Smith have had their fair share of scenes together. If you watch the Taylor Sheridan drama, then you know that White plays Jimmy Hurdstrom and Smith plays Lloyd Pierce. Jefferson White and Forrie J. Smith do see their paths cross in the bunkhouse.

‘Yellowstone’ Stars Jefferson White, Forrie J. Smith Work Well Together

Smith’s Jimmy supposedly moved along to the Four Sixes Ranch the last time we saw him on Yellowstone. But he’s coming back for Season 5 on the show along with actress Kathryn Kelly, who plays Emily. Still, there appears to be a lot of love for Smith. White talked about doing scenes with Kevin Costner, who plays John Dutton. Reflections from Jefferson White and Forrie J Smith appear to coincide with those about Costner.

“I know, it usually doesn’t go well for Jimmy,” White said in an interview. “Anytime you’re talking to the boss you worry something’s wrong. Anytime Taylor calls me over, I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s it, I did it, I finally blew it.’ We get more from ScreenRant.

“But, I’m so lucky ‘cause I get that not just with Kevin, but I also get that in these scenes with Cole Hauser, who’s an incredible actor,” he said. “I get that in these scenes with Forrie J Smith. There’s so many amazing actors and cowboys on our set that I get to learn from and so I really think of it as my job just to stay open to that learning.”

Actor Admires Fact That Co-Star Has Been Part Of Rodeo Life Forever

“To stay sort of receptive to that learning, ‘cause in this world, in both acting and in the western world, the world of horsemanship, as soon as you think you know it all, you’re wrong and you’re done and you’re limiting yourself,” Jefferson White says about Forrie J. Smith, his co-star. “There’s so many people on set that I’m learning from every day, so many experts of a million different fields. You got Forrie J. Smith rodeo’d his entire life. Forrie J. Smith has dozens of belt buckles from rodeo events. He’s an incredible rodeo cowboy.”

In some ways, White said that he does feel like his character Jimmy on Yellowstone. One thing that does keep him in the center of the show is hosting the podcast. The Official Yellowstone Podcast has featured co-stars like Smith, Hauser, Kelly Reilly, and many others.

What about coming back for Season 5? “Yeah, I mean, I was excited to hear, too, because we don’t really know,” White said in another interview.