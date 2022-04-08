‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Describes Why It’s Good Jimmy and Beth Never Interact

In all four seasons of “Yellowstone,” Jefferson White’s character Jimmy has rarely crossed paths with Kelly Reilly’s formidable Beth Dutton.

If anything, the ranch hand and daughter of the rancher have only encountered each other in group settings. Sometimes Beth pays visits to the bunkhouse, or she’s out in the barn, talking to Rip, etc. While this makes sense for the two characters, the actors themselves are sad about the little interaction they’ve had on set.

Jefferson White opened up to Us Weekly about how Jimmy and Beth never meet on “Yellowstone,” and how he misses seeing Kelly Reilly.

“Kelly and I, we just did an interview for the official Yellowstone podcast,” White explained. He hosts the podcast and speaks to different stars from the show every week. “But we were talking about how we never really see each other on set. You know, Jimmy and Beth never really cross paths, which is great for Jimmy.”

He continued, “Anybody who crosses paths with Beth, you’re in trouble. I mean, we were joking about how it’s actually very lucky for Jimmy that he’s never crossed paths with Beth. Because I think he would go out of a plate glass window.”

Beth would totally eat Jimmy alive, and Jefferson White knows it. She could easily push him around, physically or verbally, and luckily we haven’t had to see these two go toe to toe on “Yellowstone.”

But for as aggressive as her character is, the actress herself is very kind and gentle. “Kelly Reilly, she’s the nicest person in the world,” White explained. “But when she’s on set, it’s her job to inhabit Beth. It’s her job to create that energy. So I stay far away.”

We don’t blame him.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Shares Stories of Other Cast Members on Set

Though certain stars may not have scenes together on “Yellowstone,” they still treat each other like family. In one such moment, Jefferson White described the time Luke Grimes, who plays Beth’s brother Kayce on the show, sang to them by the fire.

“One time, we were doing something called Cowboy Camp before we started filming season one,” White began in his story. “We were all sort of spending time in the mountains, trying to learn how to ride horses. Taylor [Sheridan] feels very strongly — and the production benefits from it immensely — that we all need to really invest in these skills, really spend a lot of time on horseback learning these skills.”

He continued, “So Luke Grimes brought a guitar [to Cowboy Camp]. And one time, around the fire, played one song. And I’ll never forget it for the rest of my life. I’ve heard Luke Grimes sing one time, and I’ll never forget it for the rest of my life. Incredible musician.”

Jefferson White isn’t the first person to raise Luke Grimes’ musical ability and he likely won’t be the last.