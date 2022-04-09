‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Meets an Unexpected Fan in WWE’s Brock Lesnar

Yellowstone cowboy Jefferson White had an unexpected and much-loved run-in with WWE’s Brock Lesnar the other day.

While White was walking backstage after night two of Wrestlemania on Sunday, he caught Lesnar’s eye. And the wrestler made it a point to catch up with him. But as soon as he did, he realized he wasn’t the only fanboy.

Wrestling News caught the entire interaction on film.

Brock Lesnar backstage at WrestleMania. He’s a big fan of Yellowstone. pic.twitter.com/NEX5Kwgply — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) April 7, 2022

In a Twitter post, Brock Lesnar—aka “The Beast”—nearly squeals with excitement when he spots the Yellowstone star, and he quickly shakes Jefferson White’s hand.

While the audio is low, you can still hear both stars repeatedly tell the other how much they respect each other.

“Thank you man,” White says after hearing Lesnar’s praises. “I’ve been a fan my whole life. It is incredible to meet you. It’s surreal.”

And before they bid each other farewell, they snapped a picture to commemorate the moment, which they’ll clearly cherish for a lifetime.

Jefferson White Had the Privilege of Meeting Brock Lesnar Because of a Yellowstone Promo

Jefferson White wasn’t at the Dallas, Texas, AT&T Stadium event as a normal fan, however. He was there to do a special Yellowstone promotion with WrestleMania 38.

According to Wrestle Zone, Peacock decided to partner with the event to celebrate the launch of the series’ fourth season, which is now streaming on the NBCUniversal platform.

When guests arrived, they walked into a recreation of the Yellowstone universe. A large area was turned into an exact replica of the cowboy’s bunkhouse. And to make the experience even more fun, specialists with Wild Bill’s Western Wear were on hand to fit guests with custom boots.

Once they had their cowboy garb down, people went on to enjoy a whisky tasting and other food and drinks that were linked to the Taylor Sheridan show.

Aside from Jefferson White, special guests included 1883’s Eric Nelsen and his wife, Sainty Nelsen. And stars outside of the Yellowstone universe included Emmy Award-winning television personality, Maria Menounos, and NFL player George Kittle.

WWE icons Sonya DeVille, X-Pac, Jinder Mahal, Drew McIntyre, and Jimmy Hart also visited the faux Montana ranch.

“I feel so, so lucky to be here,” White told NBCDFW during the event. “This is the first WWE event I’ve been to and it’s spectacular… They’ve recreated the bunkhouse, the Dutton Ranch bunkhouse up here. And I have to say, it’s very authentic. Smells like the bunkhouse. Looks like the bunkhouse. It’s amazing.”