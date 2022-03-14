‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Reveals Dream Future for Jimmy

Jimmy Hurdstrom, played by Jefferson White, has had more ups and downs than almost any other character on “Yellowstone.”

From Season 1 all the way through Season 4, we’ve watched Jimmy hit his highest and lowest points. He’s lost loved ones, lost faith in himself, and struggled to do the basic tasks on the ranch. But he’s also made incredible bonds and eventually learned what it means to be a true cowboy. And of course, he happened to experience heartbreak and lasting love along the way.

So, after all that growth and transformation, does “Yellowstone” star Jefferson White see a happy ending in Jimmy’s future?

“I think no matter what happens to him at this point, he’s making his own decisions,” White told The Gate earlier this week. “And I guess I hope that he has a long, peaceful spring with his new fiancé and the sort of beautiful, peaceful life ahead of him. Knowing Taylor Sheridan, that’s not usually how things work out.”

Unfortunately, White’s right. Sheridan isn’t exactly known for leaving happy endings where they’re at. We’ll be lucky if Jimmy and his fiancé Emily make it back to Texas in one piece. We know both Jefferson White and Kathryn Kelly will return for Season 5, so that “peaceful” ending for Jimmy seems to still be a ways off.

“Who knows what his future holds,” White continued. “Because enough bad things going wrong can turn anyone into a Rip or turn anyone into a Malcolm Beck, or turn anyone into a dangerous person. Enough stuff going wrong in a row can really turn a good guy into a bad guy.”

He added, “So I don’t know what’s going to happen to Jimmy. But I think that right now, as he drives away from that ranch, he’s a good guy.”

A good guy who deserves the kind of dream Jefferson White laid out for him.

“I hope [he has] a long, peaceful, beautiful, idyllic life. Just a much more boring show, you know… a nice house with a garage, that’s my dream for Jimmy,” White concluded.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Compares Himself to Jimmy

Speaking of Jimmy’s future, “Yellowstone” star Jefferson White emphasized how little he truly knows about Season 5. White took the time to talk with Us Weekly about the fact that he’s definitely returning to the show. But he cannot confirm anything about Jimmy’s future.

“We don’t know anything. Listen, I certainly don’t know anything,” White explained. “I think it’s very funny. People keep expecting me to know what’s going on, and nobody would tell Jimmy anything, right? Like, it feels like another way in which me and Jimmy are similar is that nobody tells me anything.”

He added, “So, I would be incredibly excited to go back to work in Montana. I would be incredibly thrilled to go back to work in Texas. If I was suddenly unemployed, I would be neither excited nor thrilled, but I’d get through it. I could go back to washing dishes in Iowa.”