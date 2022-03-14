Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Reveals Star He Learns the Most From

Since arriving at the Dutton Ranch in season one, Jimmy Hurdstrom has learned a lot about life, loyalty, and cowboying. However, for the “Yellowstone” character’s actor Jefferson White, there’s one series star he’s learned the most from. During an interview, he shared that’s film icon Kevin Costner, known for his part as John Dutton in the series.

Season four of “Yellowstone” saw Jimmy head to Texas’s iconic “6666” Ranch. As production continues for “Yellowstone” season five, writers continue to work toward the debut of the spin-off series, “6666.”

Following a surprisingly positive ending for the character during season four, Jefferson White shared with The Gate the “Yellowstone” cast member from whom he’s learned the most.

“We have an incredibly talented cast,” the star began, “with incredibly diverse skill sets and backgrounds.”

However, for the Jimmy Hurdstrom actor, Kevin Costner has had the heaviest influence on the “Yellowstone” star’s career.

“[T]here’s nobody in the world who you can learn more about acting from than Kevin Costner,” White insisted. “[He’s] an incredible genius who I’ve been learning from since I was a kid.”

White, however, also provided examples of significant acting influencers such as Mo Brings Plenty and Forrie J. Smith, known for his role on “Yellowstone” as Lloyd. “[O]ur big cast means that I’m sort of surrounded by experts in an incredible variety of disciplines and fields from which I’ve just been trying to soak up as much learning as I can.”

Is Jefferson White Returning for ‘Yellowstone’ Season Five?

In the past, Taylor Sheridan has left fans in the dark regarding Jimmy’s future on “Yellowstone”—think back to the hair-raising season three finale. However, this time around, Outsiders can rest assured knowing that Jefferson White is definitely returning to play Jimmy Hurdstrom.

As we know, season four put Jimmy in an open-ended position, leaving us wondering whether or not he’d ever return to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. After meeting the love of his life, Emily, during “Yellowstone’s” latest season, fans wondered if the couple would headline the brand new “6666” series.

Fortunately, though, we haven’t seen the last of Jefferson White on “Yellowstone.”

Following the season four finale, he assured fans, “I’m in season 5. Jimmy’s in season 5.”

That said, though, he remains uncertain regarding the extent of the character’s role in the upcoming season.

“I’m really looking forward to that,” the “Yellowstone” star shared, but, “I still don’t know exactly what Jimmy’s future holds.”

That said, Jefferson White isn’t the only one left in the dark. During last week’s ACM Awards, fellow “Yellowstone” actors Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille shared with fans that work on season five continues and none of the cast members have yet seen the script.