‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Says He Will Be Wherever Taylor Sheridan Needs Him

“Yellowstone” star Jefferson White has made no secret of the fact that he would follow Taylor Sheridan to the ends of the earth.

The two have worked closely together over the last four seasons of “Yellowstone,” really fleshing out White’s character, Jimmy Hurdstrom. At the end of Season 3, many fans wondered if Jimmy had been killed off — including White. But Taylor Sheridan lept Jefferson White around for Season 4, sending him off to Texas to learn how to be a real cowboy.

This led many fans to think that Jimmy would star in Sheridan’s upcoming spin-off series, “6666,” based on the Four-Sixes Ranch in Texas. It couldn’t be a coincidence that Jimmy ended up there, after all. Or that he met the love of his life there, Emily (Kathryn Kelly), and got engaged.

Many “Yellowstone” fans believed that was the end of Jimmy on the flagship show and the bridge between it and “6666.” But Taylor Sheridan once again surprised fans by announcing that Jefferson White and Kathryn Kelly would return for Season 5 as series regulars.

What Does Taylor Sheridan Have in Store for Jefferson White and Kathryn Kelly?

White recently sat down with CinemaBlend to talk about this surprising revelation. Apparently, it shocked him and Kelly as much as it did fans.

“Yeah, I mean, I was excited to hear, too, because we don’t really know,” White told the outlet. “Jimmy and Emily, at the end of Season 4, are driving off into the sunset in their big truck, and we weren’t really sure what that meant for us, you know?”

He continued, “And at this point, to be honest, I’ve just kind of learned to put my faith in Taylor Sheridan, the show’s creator, to put my trust in him. Because what he comes up with is always much, much better than what I could come up with. So at this point, I’ve just learned to say, ‘You know, boss, wherever you need me, whatever you need me to do, I’ll be there.'”

While Jefferson White might have originally thought Taylor Sheridan wanted him to be in “6666,” plans change. And White is willing to go with the flow and trust Sheridan’s direction. Especially now that Jimmy’s arc has reached an interesting peak.

“And I’m grateful that there’s still more work for us to do. I’m very excited to still have a job,” White concluded. “I didn’t know what that meant for Jimmy’s future. So I’m very excited to find out what that means for Jimmy’s future. I don’t know yet, but I’ve given up on trying to guess, and I’m just ready to try to hold on.”

Stay tuned for more updates on White, Sheridan, and the rest of the “Yellowstone” cast as Season 5 starts production in May.