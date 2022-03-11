‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Says He’s Similar to Jimmy in His Knowledge of the Future

Yellowstone actor Jefferson White revealed that he and his character Jimmy are similarly in the dark about the future.

“I’m in season 5,” White told Us Weekly. “Jimmy’s in season 5. That’s great. I’m really looking forward to that. I didn’t know necessarily what Jimmy’s future was. I still don’t know exactly what Jimmy’s future holds.”

White’s character Jimmy left his job as the Duttons’ ranch hand at the end of season 4 to work on the 6666 Ranch, after he got engaged. As a result, many audience members assumed that meant White’s time on Yellowstone concluded in season 4. It was generally expected that White would move to Sheridan’s next spinoff 6666.

“I’ve really given up on trying to guess,” White continued. “What Taylor Sheridan, the show’s creator — I think one of the best writers in television now or ever, definitely — comes up with is always so much better than what I could come up with,” he added. “So I’m really excited that Jimmy’s journey continues, and I have no idea where it leads and I’m just kind of ready to try to hold on.”

Jefferson White Talks About Future on Yellowstone

According to White, Sheridan didn’t exactly tell him what’s in store for Jimmy moving forward.

“We don’t know anything. Listen, I certainly don’t know anything,” White explained. “I think it’s very funny. People keep expecting me to know what’s going on, and nobody would tell Jimmy anything, right? Like, it feels like another way in which me and Jimmy are similar is that nobody tells me anything. So, I would be incredibly excited to go back to work in Montana. I would be incredibly thrilled to go back to work in Texas. If I was suddenly unemployed, I would be neither excited or thrilled, but I’d get through it. I could go back to washing dishes in Iowa.”

As for White’s opinion, he felt that the up-in-the-air nature of Jimmy’s story is realistic. In fact, he feels much the same way about his real life.

“When Jimmy drives away off into the sunset, I’m proud of him for making a decision for what he wants for him and Emily,” added White. “I think that’s a beautiful thing. Also, the uncertainty that that represents is a scary thing. He’s in this real transition moment for the first time in his life. He’s being offered the opportunity to make his own decisions. And then the sort of flip side of that is to take accountability for those decisions. The consequences of those decisions Jimmy can’t blame anyone for but himself, so fingers crossed it goes well for him.”

“We all have these moments where we step out into the unknown, we make the difficult decision to step away from familiarity and safety and security into the unknown. I hope that it goes well for old Jimmy,” he concluded.