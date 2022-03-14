‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Talks Jimmy ‘Sense of Accountability’

Out of all the characters on “Yellowstone,” Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) might have shown the most growth over four seasons.

When we first met Jimmy, he didn’t have a clear purpose in life. John Dutton took him in as a favor to a friend, Jimmy’s grandfather. He had a criminal history that resulted in an immediate brand for him as soon as he stepped foot on the ranch. And let’s just say he didn’t quite take to cowboying and wrangling naturally.

But over the course of the show, fans have watched Jimmy grow up into a fairly mature adult. And a helluva cowboy to boot. Earlier this week, Jefferson White sat down with The Gate to talk about Jimmy’s journey on “Yellowstone” so far and what’s in store for Season 5.

“He’s certainly stepping into a sense of ownership of his own life and a sense of accountability for his own decisions,” White revealed to the outlet.

White brings up a good point. For the most part, other people have told Jimmy what to do or decided what’s best for him. He’s never quite had the confidence or autonomy to make those choices himself. Likely out of fear of disappointing others and not proving himself.

But during his time at the 6666 Ranch in Texas, Jimmy learns several valuable lessons about being his own person. This allows him to return to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch with not only self-assurance but pride in what he’s accomplished. And that’s why John finally tells Jimmy to choose what he wants for his future.

“I think no matter what happens to him at this point, he’s making his own decisions,” White continued. “And I guess I hope that he has a long, peaceful spring with his new fiancée and the sort of beautiful, peaceful life ahead of him. Knowing Taylor Sheridan, that’s not usually how things work out.”

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Talks Jimmy’s Future

Although Jefferson White said Jimmy is being more accountable for his decisions on “Yellowstone,” he still has a ways to go. Jimmy might have gotten a happy ending at the end of Season 4. But both White and Kathryn Kelly, who plays Jimmy’s fiancée Emily, are appearing in Season 5.

That means that there’s got to be more to Jimmy’s story in the future. Maybe he and Emily never make it to Texas. Maybe they stay on in Montana after all. Or maybe Jimmy’s past catches up to him when he’s down at the Four-Sixes Ranch. Either way, Jefferson White raised a point about the “Yellowstone” creator never leaving happy endings the way they are. We’re sure Jimmy will have to experience a little more blood, sweat, and tears before he’s home free.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t wish for a peaceful life for Jimmy until then.

“I hope [he has] a long, peaceful, beautiful, idyllic life. Just a much more boring show, you know… a nice house with a garage, that’s my dream for Jimmy,” White said.