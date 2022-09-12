‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Teases Release of His New Montana-Made Movie

It appears that Yellowstone star Jefferson White is staying busy these days and is teasing an upcoming movie with which he’s involved. White, who plays Jimmy Hurdstrom on the Taylor Sheridan show, says he has a small part in God’s Country. From this Instagram post that he shared on Monday, we get a chance to have a little inside look. The photo apparently involves Joris Jarsky, who is a part of the movie.

“GOD’S COUNTRY opens in 600 theaters nationwide this weekend,” White wrote in the caption area. “It’s a true labor of love, made in Montana over the course of two years. I feel very lucky to be a small part of it alongside some of my favorite actors and filmmakers in the world!! Here’s the king @jorisjarsky on 120.”

Jefferson White of ‘Yellowstone’ Gets Love From Fans

Fans were filling up White’s comments section with heart and hand-clapping emojis. It looks like some of them might even already have tickets for this premiere. One fan wrote, “I am excited to see it!!!” Another fan said, “Congratulations to you!!!!!” This fan had a rather lengthy reply to seeing White’s announcement. The person wrote, “Haven’t heard anything about this. As a Christian I want to know about great films and I would like to know MORE about whatever this film is about or how I can view it in Texas or in Santa Fe, NM. Happy to repost information!”

While that movie will be coming out and White’s fans are all in to see it, he also is going to be busy in the upcoming season of Yellowstone. Speaking of that show, recently, White offered up some thoughts about the leadership of the show by Kevin Costner. He, of course, plays John Dutton and he’s going to have a lot on his plate this coming season, too.

Actor Opens Up About Kevin Costner

“Yeah, that permeates all the way down the call sheet,” White said after hearing Yellowstone co-star Luke Grimes talk about Costner. “He takes it so seriously — it’s such a labor of love for him every day that he’s on set. That energy permeates everybody in the cast and the crew. And it really starts to feel like a personal labor of love for a crew of 150, for a cast of 30. His leadership at the head of that really trickles down in amazing ways.”

Yellowstone is a powerful show and continues to deliver solid drama episode after episode. Expect to see John Dutton handling his business while also getting his fair share of grief from others. Oh, he’ll also have to get used to being a father-in-law now that his daughter Beth is married.