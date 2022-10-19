‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White to Join ‘Chicago P.D.’

Yellowstone actor Jefferson White is joining the cast of Chicago P.D. in a recurring role.

Starting today, October 19, the star will be playing Police Chief Patrick O’Neal’s son, Sean. For his debut episode, Sean will be helping the Intelligence team bust a human trafficking ring, according to TV Line.

“He’s got access to communities that don’t necessarily trust the CPD because of the history and tension,” White told the publication. “Sean himself has a complicated relationship with the police, and that also means he has a completely different perspective on [the case].”

The episode, titled Sympathetic Reflex, will see Sean working alongside Detective Hailey Upton, who is currently dealing with her husband, Jay Halstead, moving out of the country for a new job. The story proves that the duo is “kindred spirits,” and that Sean is someone who will support Hailey.

“What she’s going through — the difficulty of that — he offers to be an outlet and a resource as she navigates [it],” White continued.

The New ‘Chicago P.D.’ Character Could Be Upton’s Future Romantic Interest

Halstead’s Jesse Lee Soffer exited Chicago P.D. on Oct. 6th after 10 years with the series, which leaves Upton’s storyline wide open. The couple married just last year and had been a pivotal couple for years leading up to the moment. While the newlyweds are currently making it long distance, the writers will have to find a way to write Halstead out of the script permanently. And that could lead to something special with Jefferson White’s character.

“It really puts [Upton] in some very emotional and interesting scenarios as the season continues on,” Showrunner Gwen Sigan told TV Insider of Halstead’s exit.

“She’s left in this, I would say, almost a vacuum,” Sigan continued, “this emptiness of how do you move on? What the hell does that look like? In so many ways, he’s the love of her life…And so to suddenly have that be gone and for Upton who perhaps is not very well-versed in how to deal with her emotions in always a healthy way — she’s someone that tends to go towards avoidance — it’s going to all hit a head and come to a point where we’ll see it and we’ll see it come out on the job and in cases how she deals with being alone.”

Jefferson White Returns to ‘Yellowstone’ This Fall

While the NBC drama is setting up a long-lasting storyline for White, it won’t take him away from Yellowstone. At the end of the show’s Season 4, his character, Jimmy, left the Dutton ranch to head back to Texas. But he is officially listed as part of the Season 5 cast.

How and why Jimmy returns to Montana won’t be answered until Season 5 kicks off on Nov. 13 on Paramount +. In the meantime, catch Jefferson White on Chicago P.D. Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.