‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Wants to See Jimmy’s Ancestors in a Prequel

Given the success and backstory provided by “1883,” “Yellowstone” star Jefferson White would love to see his character, Jimmy Hurdstorm, receive a similar treatment.

“1883” follows the history of the Dutton family, who rule one of the largest ranches in present-day America. We see John Dutton (Kevin Costner) struggle to hang onto the land his family took over when they first arrived back in the 1880s. Tim McGraw plays John’s ancestor, James Dutton, in the prequel series. And through McGraw’s eyes, we see the struggle families encountered back then as they traveled west.

Now, Jefferson White wonders if his “Yellowstone” character might get a prequel series too. While it’s unlikely, White did joke with CinemaBlend about the possibility in a recent interview. Pardon the crude language.

“That would be amazing,” White said with a laugh. “Jimmy’s unfortunate ancestors just getting kicked in the nuts all through time. The history of Jimmy’s ancestors getting kicked in the nuts throughout the American West. I would love to see that. That’d be incredible.”

White added, “It wouldn’t go well for them, if Jimmy is any indication. Jimmy has really relied on modern medical science to keep him alive every time that he gets bucked off a horse and breaks his spine, so we’ll see how that goes for his ancestors.”

Jefferson White’s not wrong about his “Yellowstone” character. Jimmy’s accident-prone enough to make you wonder how he’s made it this far in life. But who knows, maybe he’s the exception in the Hurdstrom family, not the rule. CinemaBlend considered how gratifying it’d be to see Jimmy’s family in “1932,” the upcoming prequel. Maybe they were once as successful as the Duttons, and the Great Depression caused his family to fall on hard times.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Talks ‘Growing’ With Role of Jimmy

While Jimmy certainly started out as a hot mess on “Yellowstone,” Jefferson White has seen him come a long way since then. Over the last four seasons, White has even seen himself start to grow alongside Jimmy.

“It’s both a transformation and also, in acting there’s sort of a constant question,” White said. “Are you transforming into this character, or are you revealing some part of yourself that is this character, ya know?”

Perhaps it’s a mix of both. Either way, Jefferson White certainly seems to have unlocked the key of it for “Yellowstone.”

“You know, when I first started doing this show four years ago, I didn’t really know anything about the western world,” White shared. “I didn’t know anything about cattle ranching, about cowboying, riding rodeo, about any of this stuff, so the last four years has been a real crash course for me. And you know, alongside Jimmy, that figures out where he fits in this world, I’ve been diving in myself and spending this time trying to learn, basically.”