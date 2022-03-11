‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Weighs In on Jimmy’s Big Decision in Season 4

“Yellowstone” star Jefferson White revealed that he’s “proud” of Jimmy for making the huge decision he did at the end of the Season 4 finale.

If fans will remember, Jimmy returned to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch after spending time at the Four-Sixes Ranch in Texas. He promised John Dutton he’d return when he felt ready to be a true cowboy. Now that he’s learned all he can know, he’s ready to fulfill his promise. But during his time in Texas, Jimmy also met the love of his life, Emily (Kathryn Kelly).

Luckily, John recognizes how much Jimmy has grown and tells him to go and work where he wants to. Jimmy ultimately chooses Texas and Emily, leaving the friends he made in Montana behind. As well as his ex-girlfriend, Mia.

Will that decision come back to bite Jimmy in the butt? We hope note, and so does Jefferson White.

The ‘Yellowstone’ Star Reveals His Thoughts on Jimmy Choosing Emily Over Mia

White sat down with Us Weekly earlier this week to talk about Jimmy’s return for “Yellowstone” Season 5. At one point, he acknowledged how he felt about the decision Jimmy made at the end of Season 4.

“When Jimmy drives away off into the sunset, I’m proud of him for making a decision for what he wants for him and Emily. I think that’s a beautiful thing,” Jefferson White said. “Also, the uncertainty that that represents is a scary thing. He’s in this real transition moment for the first time in his life.”

White added, “He’s being offered the opportunity to make his own decisions. And then the sort of flip side of that is to take accountability for those decisions. The consequences of those decisions Jimmy can’t blame anyone for but himself, so fingers crossed it goes well for him.”

We’re holding out hope as well for Jimmy. After all, as White said, we’ve all been in Jimmy’s shoes at one point or another.

“We all have these moments where we step out into the unknown, we make the difficult decision to step away from familiarity and safety and security into the unknown,” Jefferson White concluded. “I hope that it goes well for old Jimmy.”

Jefferson White Will Return as Jimmy For Season 5

During his interview with Us Weekly, “Yellowstone” star Jefferson White revealed that he will, in fact, be returning as Jimmy for Season 5. Fans wondered, considering the fact that Jimmy and Emily drove off into the sunset together at the end of Season 4. Some thought he and Emily might kick off the new spin-off series, “6666.”

But it sounds like Jimmy and Emily will stay connected to “Yellowstone” for now. Though we don’t know what Jimmy’s future will look like in Season 5, we hope he’ll keep growing as a character.