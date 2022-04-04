‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Describes How Teeter Lives ‘Constantly in Moment’ and Found ‘Home’

“Yellowstone” star Jen Landon is as happy as anyone to see that her character, Teeter, has truly found a home for herself on the Dutton Ranch.

We don’t know much of anything about Teter’s backstory. Though Landon did reveal that she’s talked with Taylor Sheridan about what it could look like. In those two’s minds, Teeter left her home after her family fell apart. They picture her as growing up on a sheep farm with no mother and only older brothers. This is all per Landon’s conversation with Screenrant.

In her most recent interview with The Gate, though, Jen Landon explained how now the Dutton Ranch has come to feel like Teeter’s home.

“I feel like Teeter found her home at the Dutton Ranch,” Jen Landon explained. “That this is like kind of a lifetime journey since she lost or left her home as a young person. She’s found it in these guys, in this bunkhouse, and on this ranch. And I would say that that already inherent loyalty and desire for kind of a siblinghood is just even stronger. So there’s just more at stake if it goes away.”

We’ve already seen Teeter prove her loyalty once. She agreed to get branded so that she could defend the ranch. And get revenge on those who physically hurt her in Season 3. In Season 4, when John Dutton went to fire Teeter, she expressed to him how much this ranch means to her and what’s sacrificed for it.

Jen Landon also opened up about how some things will never change for Teeter, no matter where she makes her home.

“I think of a lot of things that haven’t changed for her, [especially that] she’s just so in the moment,” the “Yellowstone” star explained. “She’s really so in the moment, so she’s just constantly reacting to that.”

Jen Landon Reveals Facts About Teeter’s Home Life That Not Even Taylor Sheridan Knows

During her conversation with Screenrant, “Yellowstone” star Jen Landon opened up even more about Teeter. She revealed some key facts that she’s come to know about Teeter. Some of which even Taylor Sheridan doesn’t know about or didn’t come up with.

“Teeter likes activities,” Landon said. “She likes activities. And, the one thing that audience doesn’t know and I don’t even know if Taylor [Sheridan] knows this and I know it from the inside is that Teeter loves monster trucks.”

Somehow, it totally fits with what we know about the character.

“Teeter loves monster trucks,” she continued. “Loves monster trucks. She loves monster trucks and she likes to go to monster truck shows wherever they are. She wants to see the things go off the high things and land.”

Will we see this love of monster trucks in Season 5? Debatable. But it’s still fun to think about.