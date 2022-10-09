‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Is in Full Teeter Mode to Get Fans Hyped for Season 5

The fifth season of Yellowstone debuts is just over a month. Jen Landon is back to reprise her role as “Teeter.” And she’s sharing a photo from the new season. Check out her post below.

“YS5 is getting closer!!!!!” she captioned the post.

Fans are always excited to get sneak peeks at the new season.

“Holding on for dear life!! Can’t wait!! replied one fan.

“Get em Teeter,” said another.

“Definitely my favorite character ever since you uttered the words ‘skunk heered,'” another suggested.

“Tick tock tick tock!!! Can’t happen soon enough for me,” another fan replied.

The first trailer for the new season recently arrived, and it set new marks for streaming numbers. In the first 24 hours that it was available, it had 14.4 million views, 1.7 million engagements and picked up 111,000 new followers. It was three times the number of views that the season four trailer received. It was six times the number of engagements.

Fans mentioned the trailer on social media more than 30,000 times. That’s four times the amount of mentions that the season four trailer received. It was shared 190,000 times. It was the number one most watched video on TikTok and the second most watched video on Facebook.

It’s safe to say that fans are excited about the upcoming season.

New Season of ‘Yellowstone’ is Around the Corner

One question that is immediately answered in the trailer is that John Dutton wins his bid for governor. A few months have gone by since we last saw the Duttons. There are several new faces joining this season. Jacki Weaver is a new villain that hopes to ruin Beth. Dawn Olivieri, country music star Lainey Wilson, Kyle Red Silverstein, Kylie Rogers, Lilli Kay and Kai Caster are also joining the cast in season five.

Country star Cody Johnson wants to be part of the show. He was actually offered a role in 1883, but he couldn’t take it because of prior commitments.

“Here’s the funny thing,” he said. “Taylor Sheridan actually approached me about being in 1883. I couldn’t make it work because of my schedule. We were already booked.”

But he told Sheridan he belongs on Yellowstone.

“We got to do this buddy,” he said to Sheridan. “There needs to be a little bit more team roping on Yellowstone.”

Finding his way to television is something he’s always wanted.

“Acting is something I would like to do,” he said. “I was in theater in high school. I feel like it would be fun to kind of dive into the realm of playing the bad guy or being something the complete opposite of what I am in real life.”

The fifth season of the show debuts on November 13.