‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon’s Season 5 Set Pic Gets Rare Reaction From Kelly Reilly

“Yellowstone” actress Jen Landon has been posting behind-the-scenes looks at filming for season 5 recently, especially when it comes to any work with the horses. She posted one photo of herself braiding a horse’s mane, expressing her gratitude for the experiences they all get in their downtime. Additionally, she also posted a photo of herself and a horse all decked out for filming, with a lasso hanging off the saddle for roping cattle.

Landon shows incredible kinship with the horses on set in her photo. She captioned this recent one simply, “I love this horse.” It looks like they were all possibly taking a break from filming. Recently, Cole Hauser posted that they were herding some cattle in Big Hole Country, so maybe these were the same scenes.

This post from Landon, however, brought Kelly Reilly to the comment section. Reilly isn’t as active on social media as some of her costars, who post a lot of behind-the-scenes photos and comment on each other’s pics a lot. Reilly, for her part, usually posts about “Yellowstone” moments that have already happened, instead of behind-the-scenes looks. Although she has posted about the Montana landscape in the past, she keeps her Instagram as a blend of work and personal achievements. She’ll occasionally comment on her costars’ posts, but not often.

She did, however, comment “I love [you]” on Jen Landon’s post about her horse. Landon replied with an “I [love] you more,” using a red heart emoji. The “Yellowstone” cast clearly has such a strong bond, which makes sense when you’ve been making an intense show for so long. Really, we want to reply back to Reilly and Landon and let them know we love them too, but we wouldn’t want to intrude.

‘Yellowstone’ Cast Shares the Best Pics From Season 5 on Social Media

Of all the photos on Instagram that were ever posted, our favorites have to be behind-the-scenes sneak peeks at “Yellowstone” season 5. We actually gathered together some of the best ones from some of the cast recently, putting them all in one place for your viewing pleasure.

Rip Wheeler star Cole Hauser has possibly been posting the most from on location and during his downtime. He posted a photo of the cast “Pushin’ cows in the Big Hole,” referring to Big Hole Country in Montana, which is a low valley surrounded by mountains. He also recently shared a pic of a beautiful sunset with his dog. Hauser was at a Montana lake with his pup Cota, taking in the picturesque scenery.

Colby actor Denim Richards is also active on social media, sharing pics and videos from on set. My personal favorite of his has been the video from the Dutton Ranch where he showed us all the gorgeous sunset. Clearly, I can’t get enough of those Montana sunsets.