‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Returning to Popular TNT Drama

Jen Landon joined the cast of Yellowstone in season three as the recurring character “Teeter.” She will be a regular character beginning with season five. The new season is currently filming in Montana, and it will expand to 14 episodes. She has plenty on her plate.

But that isn’t stopping Landon. TNT revealed that she is returning to her role on Animal Kingdom. The show’s upcoming sixth season will be its’ last. Landon will reprise her role as “Amy.”

“Amy” appeared during much of season two of Animal Kingdom. Her character developed a relationship with Shawn Hatosy’s “Pope.” The show focuses on a California family and their criminal activities. When “Pope” shared a little too much with “Amy” about his trangressions, she made an exit from the show.

A teaser for the upcoming season suggests that they’ll reunite, though.

Landon cut her teeth in the soap opera world. She portrayed “Gwen” on As the World Turns before spreading her wings. She went on to join the cast of The Young and the Restless as “Heather.” Most recently, she portrayed “Hillary” on Days of Our Lives. Since branching out, she has also appeared as “Sarah” on the Paramount+ series FBI: Most Wanted.

Jen Landon for a Cause

In April, Landon joined her Yellowstone castmate Kevin Costner at a charity event in Texas. The duo raised nearly $3 million for Emily’s Place, a nonprofit that serves women and children in abusive situations. Costner brought his band, Modern West, along for “Black Ties & Grassroots.” More than 1,100 people were in attendance. Landon and Costner helped raise more than 70 percent of the organization’s annual budget.

‘Yellowstone’ Season Five

We’re learning a lot about the forthcoming fifth season of Yellowstone as production is ongoing in Montana. Not only will “Teeter” become a series regular, so will “Mo” (Mo Brings Plenty) and “Governor Lynelle Perry” (Wendy Moniz). There will also be new recurring characters, including country music star Lainey Wilson. Wilson’s character is a natural fit. She’ll portray a musician named “Abby” after having her music featured on the show in past seasons.

In addition to Wilson, Kal Caster (American Horror Story), Lilli Kay (Your Honor) and Dawn Olivieri (1883) will have recurring roles.

TV Guide recently picked the “100 Best Shows on TV Right Now,” and Yellowstone checked in at number 27. Notching it by one spot was Olivieri’s 1883. The Paramount series is finally catching the attention of national critics, and season five promises to gain a lot of viewers. Kevin Costner’s late father would certainly be fielding a lot more questions if he were still around.

The fifth season will expand to 14 episodes, which is significantly longer than its’ usual 10. The new season debuts on November 13.