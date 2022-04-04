‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Reveals Why Teeter and Dutton Family Are ‘Perfect Match’

When watching Yellowstone, you can see it in the sometimes fiery actions of Teeter, played by Jen Landon, and her loyalty to the Duttons. But the actress is quite connected to Teeter in a deep way. Landon feels like there is a synergy between her character and the Dutton family that is powerful. If you watch the Western drama, then you can tell how much Teeter does love what she does.

“I feel like, I literally feel like it’s her perfect match,” Landon says. “Because Teeter is going to fight for what she believes in, even if that’s just ‘you took my bar seat.’ And she’s incredibly loyal, really, really, really loyal, and is very…so I feel like it’s this very perfect combination where she’s incredibly loyal and she’ll kick the crap out of somebody to protect her.”

‘Yellowstone’ Actress Jen Landon Loves Being Faithful To The Duttons

If you watch the show enough, then you can tell that Jen Landon and her character Teeter love being faithful to the Duttons. It gives her a lot of joy. So, the Yellowstone actress has been a pivotal part of the show for a period of time. In fact, in Season 4, Landon’s Teeter had a hell of a scene with Carter, played by Finn Little. If you recall, Carter and his buddy Rip Wheeler, played by Cole Hauser, stopped by the bunkhouse. We get more from The Gate.

Card playing was going down in the scene. Teeter was trying to throw the kid some quips to throw him off the game. While there were laughs, it was Carter coming up with some wins. “I threw every dirty word that I knew at [Little] with the intention of shocking him and horrifying his mother, who was just off-camera,” Landon said. So, in the scene, Carter says at one point: “What’s wrong with her? She bite off her tongue or something?” Teeter replies: “F*#k you!” But Little did give props to Landon. “Every single take, she was doing a different thing to say to me,” he said.

Landon Gets Promotion To Series Regular From Taylor Sheridan

Fans of Jen Landon and the show got some good news recently. Taylor Sheridan announced that Landon is now a series regular. What does that mean? Probably more scenes for Teeter in the upcoming Season 5. That will be out later this year on the Paramount Network.

Landon’s increasing role for Yellowstone Season 5 will come on the heels of a story arc in Season 4. Teeter stays on the Dutton Ranch after John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, sought to remove romantic distractions from his bunkhouse. She shows John her brand and Rip came to Teeter’s defense as the hardest-working hand they’ve got.