‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Lucas on How He Tries to ‘Honor’ Kevin Costner as Young John Dutton

If you have been catching Yellowstone this season, then you’ve seen Josh Lucas come on board and play a younger John Dutton. There’s a lot to get down as far as mannerisms are concerned. Lucas has been working hard while looking at Kevin Costner and the way he approaches playing Dutton. It was important from Lucas’ standpoint to “honor” Costner’s portrayal. How does he go about doing it, though?

“I have watched all 40 episodes in a matter of about, honestly, a week,” Lucas said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. “I was trying to figure out what Kevin was doing with his voice and the different things he was doing physically. And I wanted to, obviously, honor that and to an extent replicate that.” That’s a lot of groundwork that Lucas did to prep for playing Dutton.

‘Yellowstone’ Keeps On Rocking As Storylines Grow Deeper

Right now, John has undergone some changes this season. We’ve seen him take the oath of office to become governor of Montana. Additionally, we have seen him get Summer Higgins, played by Piper Perabo, out of prison. She’s currently staying at the Dutton Ranch, which has led her to duke it out with Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly. Of course, anyone who follows the show knows that Johh does love his land.

In other Yellowstone news, fans know that the midseason finale is coming up. Fans are known to have their opinions about this show. Some believe the show has lost a step and gotten a bit cheesy. Others are not too happy that the show is taking a midseason hiatus. You never know what you will get from Yellowstone fans. But you cannot deny that they have some passion within themselves and for the show.

As if the fans didn’t have enough on their plate, the show will not air an episode on Christmas Day. In the natural flow of things, that would be when the midseason finale would air. Nope, we all will have to wait until New Year’s Day to see that key episode. All of them are pretty key these days. There are enough storylines to keep fans interested in the episodes. But we have things cooking between Jamie and Sarah. Of course, Beth is always up to something and we’ll see what happens in the ensuing episodes.

One of the things that have been more prevalent this season is music. Country music artist Lainey Wilson is part of the cast and has had moments where she’s performed. Some fans might not like this as they want more drama from the popular drama itself. But Yellowstone has found a way to make it all work together in Season 5.