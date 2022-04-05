‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Lucas Weighs In On If He Will Return to the Series

“Yellowstone” star Josh Lucas says he “hopes” his character, the younger John Dutton, will return to the show in upcoming seasons.

If fans will remember, Lucas starred in Seasons 1 and 2 for flashback scenes. We got to see John as a young man and father, dealing with the loss of his wife, Evelyn. Lucas’s performance really painted a picture for fans of how John Dutton came to be the hardened, grizzled man he is today.

We didn’t see Josh Lucas appear in Season 3 or 4, much to fans’ disappointment. But now, in a recent interview with PEOPLE, Lucas revealed if that’s all about the change.

When asked if there’s a chance he could come back to the show, Lucas replied. “I really, really hope so. And I say that with sort of a wink in my eye because I think so. I really do. It’s one of my favorite jobs I’ve ever done.”

Could that “wink” in Josh Lucas’s eyes be a hint that he’s been in talks with “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan? We know Season 5 production begins next month. Could a script have found its way to Lucas already, with more flashback scenes?

Frankly, it wouldn’t surprise us to see more of John’s history. Sheridan really seems to be leaning into the Dutton legacy, what with two prequel shows in the works. “1883,” the story of how the Duttons came to live in Montana, wrapped up this past February. “1932,” about the next generation of Duttons, is due to premiere sometime this fall or early spring of next year.

Sheridan definitely has a foundation and backstory down for how John Dutton came to be where he’s at. So it would make sense for us to see Lucas tackle his character again and give us another peek into John’s history.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Lucas’s New Show Came Out Today

And while we’d love to see Josh Lucas return to “Yellowstone,” he has kept himself more than busy enough since his appearances in the show. Most recently, Lucas starred in a Spectrum TV Original series called “Long Slow Exhale.”

The show premiered yesterday, April 4, and will run until its finale on Monday, April 25. Three episodes will drop each week leading up to the finale.

“Long Slow Exhale” follows a sexual abuse scandal centered around a women’s college basketball team. Rose Rollins stars as J.C. Abernathy, the head coach for the team. “Yellowstone” star Josh Lucas stars as Hilman Ford, the school’s athletic director. Abernathy will do all she can to uncover the truth behind the allegations, while Ford tries to protect the school’s reputation.

Check out the trailer for the new Josh Lucas drama below. You can stream the episodes on Spectrum TV.