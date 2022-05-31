‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Gives Fans Look at Her Wildly Impressive Garden

It looks like Kelly Reilly took a little break from filming “Yellowstone” season 5 to head home and see her garden for a minute. She shared a gorgeous photo of the massive garden recently, commenting on the peonies and hydrangeas that she’s grown.

“Got to see my garden again for a minute,” she captioned the post. “All the peonies are here and the climbing hydrangeas have climbed.” The yard seems to be overflowing with life and greenery; nothing beats golden hour in Montana, but Kelly Reilly’s garden is a close second.

Fans took to the comments to share their love as well, with many commenting on how beautiful the garden is. There’s something wild and untamed about it, like it wasn’t planted with any sort of idea in mind. It looks a bit xeriscaped, which is the process of landscaping with native plants and less irrigation in mind. Usually, it looks a bit wild-grown, but sometimes, typically out west, xeriscaping comes with careful planning and use of stones or gravel instead of grass.

Either way, Kelly Reilly has something really beautiful on her hands, and I’d hate to leave it to go film “Yellowstone.” But, then, she gets to live and work on the ranch for however many months. It’s hard to choose, but it’s equally hard to say no to Montana.

Reilly recently shared another gorgeous photo from the “Yellowstone” set, where she brought a Lily of the Valley from her garden over to Montana. “Lily of the valley made it from my garden today to this beautiful valley in Montana,” she wrote on Instagram. “I have missed these mountains so much, this cast and crew and of course her,” referring to her character, Beth Dutton. Again, it’s hard to imagine saying no to views like that.

Now, the “Yellowstone” is usually notoriously tight-lipped about their show, but Kelly Reilly gave us some hints recently that have definitely piqued our curiosity. She shared some details about Beth in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, claiming that she’s only going to get more fierce.

“Well, […] the problem is how do we top it every year?” she explained. “Some of the same challenges, protecting the land, looking after my father, protecting him. And just when I think Beth might be trying to mellow down a bit, she’s a married woman. That’s not happening. I mean, the married woman part is happening, but the calming down. So, the fierceness is legitimately leveling up.”

Beth and Rip are married now, but that’s apparently not going to change how Beth acts, fundamentally. Exploring how married life affects Beth would honestly be an interesting plot point. Hopefully, she’ll still be that fiery, conniving, sneaky woman that we’ve come to adore.