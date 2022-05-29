‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Goes Full Country in Hay Bale Pics With Taylor Sheridan’s Wife

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly joined director Taylor Sheridan’s wife, Nicole, atop a couple of hay bales for some much-needed girl time. Earlier today, Nicole gave fans and followers an update of her latest social gathering with a cover-worthy shot of her and Reilly sharing a sweet moment.

After climbing on top of the bales, the two cowgirls huddled close as the wind whipped around them through the western landscape. In the background, the pastel sky just began to shift into dusk.”I’ve f—ing missed you,” Sheridan proclaimed in her caption.

The Yellowstone cowgirls also listed her and Reilly as “soul sisters” in her tags, further demonstrating just how close the two had become since Kelly Reilly became Beth Dutton.

Likewise, the Yellowstone star, herself, posted her own photos of the meet-up on her Instagram, but hers were a bit more playful. In the first shot, Nicole laid on her back and Reilly plopped on top, both stretching their fingers to the sky. In the second photo, Reilly lay on her own, relaxing as she took a moment to check her phone or perhaps take a photo.

With how much these two clearly enjoy the other’s company, Kelly Reilly and Nicole Sheridan’s friendship is almost as touching as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler’s relationship.

‘Yellowstone’s Beth Reilly Hints at Some New Challenges for Beth in Upcoming Season

There has never been a dull moment for Beth Dutton throughout the entire four (soon to be five) seasons of Yellowstone, and according to actress Kelly Reilly, this isn’t going to change anytime soon.

During a recent interview, Reilly shared that while Beth will be dealing with some of the same problems. But she’ll also have to tread the uncharted waters of her new marriage with Rip.

“Well, it’s always that sort of… the problem is how do we top it every year?” she told ET. “Some of the same challenges, protecting the land, looking after my father, protecting him. And just when I think Beth might be trying to mellow down a bit, she’s a married woman. That’s not happening. I mean, the married woman part is happening, but the calming down. So, the fierceness is legitimately leveling up.”

As we know, both Beth and Rip have had rocky and, at times, traumatic pasts. With secrets brewing under the surface, the two have Yellowstone fans biting their nails and crossing their remaining fingers in hopes that the two will make it.

But Reilly did help calm some fears about the love birds’ fate.

“In a strange way I think Beth is quite old fashioned in her values somewhere,” she said. “And I think the fact that this man is now her husband, it holds a lot of power in her.”