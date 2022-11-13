‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Hints at Beth Dutton Embracing Her Inner ‘Cowgirl’ in Season 5

Expectations are high ahead of Yellowstone‘s season five premiere Sunday night, and while some of our favorite stars have dropped hints about some of the events that lie ahead, Beth Dutton actress Kelly Reilly—who is usually pretty tight-lipped about her role and her experience on set—teased during a recent interview one of her character’s upcoming storylines.

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, Reilly revealed that Beth takes part in a new undertaking this season, embracing her inner “cowgirl,” really, for the first time since her mother died while she was a child.

To the news outlet, she said, “Taylor [Sheridan] has given Beth — I don’t want to spoil it, but Beth gets on a horse this year and goes on a cattle ride with her father and brother and 50 or 60 cowboys. It’s like this yearly pilgrimage to bring the cows home.”

Of her character’s perspective during the ride, she explained, “Beth has never done it, but now she wants to go. [Her husband] Rip thinks she’s crazy.”

Speaking from her own perspective, however, and her character’s unusual endeavor, Kelly Reilly added, “There’s something about seeing Beth, who is the daughter of a rancher and the wife of a cowboy, embrace a part of her soul that she’s never had much time for.”

Can Beth Help Her Father Save the Ranch This Season?

Kelly Reilly further teased what we can expect from Beth Dutton during season five of Yellowstone overall. She said, “Beth inhabits a depth of furiousness this season.” And part of that has to do with her unyielding need to protect her father and his need to protect the ranch. She shared as much during the interview.

“We’ve seen that [furiousness] in her before, but she’s going even further,” Reilly continued. “There’s a hint of fear in it — will be able to save the ranch or is it a foregone conclusion that will slip through our hands?”

Find out when Yellowstone‘s long-awaited season five premiere airs on Paramount Network on Sunday, November 13th at 8 p.m. EST.

Kelly Reilly Posts Stunning Beth & Rip Photo Ahead of Season 5

While Kelly Reilly’s complicated character plays a major role in the maintenance of John Dutton’s (Kevin Coster) ranch, fans’ most favorite storyline surrounds the relationship between her character Beth and Cole Hauser‘s Rip Wheeler. Just a day ahead of the season five premiere, Kelly Reilly took to Instagram where she shared with fans a “lovely moment” from the hit Western’s season premiere with fans.

“Lovely moment in the season 5 premiere with my ride or die on [Yellowstone, Cole Hauser],” Reilly wrote in her post. “Tomorrow off we go … hold on folks xx.”

Reilly’s post not only saw tons of fan love, but also love from some of our favorite Yellowstone stars—most prominently Cole Hauser. Responding to her sweet caption, Hauser wrote, “Much love darlin!”