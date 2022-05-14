‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Receives MTV Awards ‘Best Performance in a Show’ Nomination

The MTV Awards nominations are here, and “Yellowstone” is up for a couple of big ones. The show itself grabbed the nomination for Best Show award. Additionally, Kelly Reilly is up for Best Performance in a Show for her role as Beth Dutton.

“Yellowstone” is a bit of a black sheep at the MTV Awards; it’s the only series in its genre to be nominated. The other shows are “Euphoria,” “Inventing Anna,” “Loki,” “Squid Game,” and “Ted Lasso.” As far as performances go, Kelly Reilly goes up against Amanda Seyfried for “The Dropout,” Lily James for “Pam & Tommy,” and both Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya from “Euphoria.”

My predictions? “Euphoria” is going to sweep, along with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in the movie categories. Fans vote for the MTV Awards; those two were big last year and definitely had staying power into this year.

Meanwhile, “Yellowstone” recently made its bid for the 2022 Emmy Awards. The show is submitting for Outstanding nominations in the following top-billed categories; “Yellowstone” for Drama Series, Kevin Costner for Lead Actor, and Kelly Reilly for Lead Actress.

Additionally, the series is submitting Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Gil Birmingham, Jefferson White, Brecken Merrill, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Forrie Smith, Finn Little, Will Patton, and Ryan Bingham for Supporting Actor. Also, Kelsey Asbille and Piper Perabo will be up for Supporting Actress. Lastly, Jacki Weaver is up for Guest Actress.

The series also submitted for Cinematography, Picture Editing, Writing, Directing, Production Design, Hair, Makeup, and Costumes, Music Supervision and Composition, Sound Editing and Mixing, and Stunt Coordination.

“Yellowstone” is sure to win at least one category, due to its status as America’s favorite show right now. It’s a ratings powerhouse, and while it took a while to sink its teeth into the average viewer, it’s not letting go anytime soon. The big thing about the show’s Emmy submissions, though, is that Kelly Reilly is being submitted as Lead Actress, not Supporting.

Kevin Costner undoubtedly leads “Yellowstone” as John Dutton, but Kelly Reilly is the real power behind the show as Beth. She’s become a pop culture sensation, with quotable one-liners rivaling “Schitt’s Creek.” Beth has become what people associate “Yellowstone” with. She’s a fan favorite, an industry favorite, and Paramount is looking to celebrate that.

Kelly Reilly is in the running as Lead Actress most likely because she and Costner led season 4. They attempted to keep the Dutton ranch afloat, fighting enemies on all sides. This story focused on them; while Jamie and Kayce did feature heavily in season 4 with their own storylines, they didn’t carry the plot like John and Beth did. I get the feeling that Kayce is going to carry season 5, but right now it’s Beth’s–and Kelly Reilly’s–time to shine.