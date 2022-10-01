‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Set to Star Alongside Tom Hanks in New Movie

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly will be appearing in Miramax and Sony’s upcoming film Here alongside Tom Hanks. Frequent Hanks collaborator Robert Zemeckis will direct. Eric Roth is currently adapting the script with Zemeckis and Jack Rapke producing, Deadline reports. ImageMovers will be producing alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Miramax will distribute the film in foreign countries, while Sony Pictures will bring it to American screens.

Kelly Reilly seems to gave picked a great project to do between seasons of Yellowstone. She will be going from one great cast to another. Here not only stars Tom Hanks but also Paul Bettany from WandaVision (who was cast two days prior). It also features Robin Wright from Wonder Woman 1984. Given that it’s being helmed by Robert Zemeckis, there will probably be more interesting cast members in the pipeline.

Richard McGuire’s graphic novel, Here, is the inspiration for this stunning and one-of-a-kind film. Following a single geographic location in New England, we see how it changes from wilderness to home as different couples and families live through love, loss, struggle hope, and legacy. It’s not clear, but it’s likely that Hanks and Wright will play one of these couples, while Reilly may portray another. It was just announced that Paul Bettany has joined the project in an as-of-yet unspecified role. Perhaps Bettany and Reilly are a married couple living in this New England home?

This is a reunion for Kelly Reilly and Robert Zemeckis

This will be the first time Kelly Reilly has worked with Zemeckis since 2012’s Flight. Zemeckis famously handpicked Reilly from virtual obscurity. This was arguably her breakout theatrical role. She had a pretty talented lead in that movie too, Denzel Washington.

The project also reunites the rest of its current team, except for Bettany. Zemeckis and Roth wrote the screenplay together for Forrest Gump, which featured Hanks and Wright. Of course, the film went on to win Best Picture at the Oscars that year as well as a ton of other awards. Consequently, when this new project comes out, it’s likely that award voters will take notice.

Kelly Reilly has been nothing short of brilliant in a variety of impressive roles over the course of a nearly three-decade career, notably with her turns in Pride and Prejudice (2005), Calvary, Eden Lake, Mrs. Henderson Presents, Me and Orson Welles, and the second season of HBO’s True Detective, to name just a few. But it’s her performance as brash Beth Dutton on Yellowstone on Paramount Network that has made the British actress a household name, and there’s no telling what else wonderful things may be in store.

Season four of Reilly’s hit TV show Yellowstone is now the highest-rated show on cable. The fifth season is set to air this November.