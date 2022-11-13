‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Teases ‘Lovely Moment’ in Season 5 Premiere

Tonight’s the night, Outsiders. After months of waiting, Yellowstone kicks off its dynamic fifth season with a special two-hour premiere event. Just ahead of the season five premiere, series star Kelly Reilly took to Instagram where she teased a “lovely moment” with longtime costar and onscreen romantic partner Cole Hauser.

“Lovely moment in the season 5 premiere with my ride or die on [Yellowstone, Cole Hauser],” the Beth Dutton actress wrote in her post. “Tomorrow off we go … hold on folks xx.”

On cue, Reilly’s costar and onscreen husband responded, “Much love darlin!” Other Yellowstone stars and fans alike flocked to the comments to share their love for Beth, Rip, and their relationship story.

Teeter actress Jen Landon commented, “You are endlessly phenomenal.” The actresses’ costar Wendy Moniz, known for her role in Yellowstone as now-former Governor Lynelle Perry, added, “Ahhhhh…this photo. I can’t wait to see the two of you in this season,” tacking on a heart emoji at the end.

Fans shared their excitement for the season five premiere in the comments, expressing their hopes for Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser’s Yellowstone characters. “Listen here now,” one fan began, “Y’all better both live…I can’t freaking wait for tomorrow!”

One other commenter said, “Can’t wait to see our girl and her cowboy again!”

While Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser’s characters have always been known to dominate the screen in each season of Yellowstone, season five promises to be unique. At least, that’s what Rip Wheeler’s actor previously suggested.

During a preview for Yellowstone‘s fifth season, the longtime actor teased, “It sets it up for a very interesting year with Beth and I.”

Fortunately, we have just hours to wait to see just what Kelly Reilly’s Yellowstone costar means.

Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ to be ‘Bloody,’ According to Kelly Reilly

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has proved over the last four seasons of the hit Western that he and his team of writers are not afraid to take a “no holds barred” approach to their storylines. However, while we’ve seen violence explode on the screen before, Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly promised that this year is going to be especially “bloody.”

During the aforementioned preview, some of our favorite Yellowstone stars shared their takes on the brand-new season. However, while stars like Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, and Gil Birmingham offered specified glimpses and perspectives of the new season and its plots, Reilly took a much broader approach, promising fans, “It’s gonna be bloody.”

That’s just the beginning though. In the trailer, we see Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton in a bar scene with some of our favorite women in Yellowstone, most prominently standing alongside none other than Jen Landon’s Teeter.

Be sure to tune in to Yellowstone‘s season five premiere when it airs tonight on Paramount Network at 8 p.m. EST.