‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Goes Full ‘Rodeo Mama’ in Eye-catching New Pic

While kicking off a new week, Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille shared some images of the recent photoshoot she participated in with New York Magazine.

“Rodeo mama for NYMag,” the Yellowstone actress declared in the post, which features images of her dressed as a cowboy for the photoshoot.

Asbille recently opened up about the new season of Yellowstone. This includes Asbille’s Monica experiencing significant heartbreak in the first episode. “This changes who they are, but I think, at least for Monica,” she told ScreenRant. “It really redefines her relationship to this family in a really big way, moving forward.”

Luke Grimes, who plays Monica’s husband Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone, also opened up about the Dutton family. “One of my favorite things about their relationship this season is normally when they would go through something difficult, it would sort of push them apart. And, as always, they go through something very difficult. And this time, it really seems to pull them together closer than ever before. Which is a way, way more fun thing to play than being at odds. So it was really nice. They’re truly in love and together this season. ”

Also speaking about how his Yellowstone character will handle the devastating loss of the couple’s second child, Grimes shared, “Kayce, I just feel like the thing that I love about him, and [what] I think people connect to is, he’s really resilient. There’s always something overpowering him. And he’s always able to just keep moving. And I just love that quality.”

In regards to Kayce embracing Monica’s heritage, Asbille said, “I think that balance has always been really important for Monica. She walks [in] two worlds in a way, especially in terms of raising her son. So I think it means a lot that Casey embraces it the way he does.”

‘Yellowstone’ Actress Kelsey Asbille Talks About the Emotional Scene Between Monica & John Dutton

Meanwhile, Kelsey Asbille spoke to Taste of County about the emotional Yellowstone scene between her character Monica and Kevin Costner’s John Dutton.

“There’s a really definitive moment for Monica, actually, when she speaks to John Dutton at the funeral,” Asbille explained. “And I think it’s in that moment that she chooses life.”

The Yellowstone castmate also explained the biggest challenge she had as portraying a grieving mother. “Going through that Monica goes through, I think you really wanna do that storyline justice,” she tells us. “And also all of the really messy, human, complicated feelings that come with it, which, I think [Yellowstone co-creator] Taylor [Sheridan] does a really good job of writing this arc for her.”

Meanwhile, Asbille did say that while the first episode is rough for Monica, that doesn’t mean the whole season’s storyline is all dark.