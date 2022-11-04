‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Posts Stunning Pics From Season 5 Premiere Party

Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille is amping up for the show’s upcoming premiere episode in a huge way, taking to the “red carpet” in a stunning sheer dress at the season five premiere party. Check it out.

Compared to her beloved character Monica Dutton, Kelsey Asbille chose jaw-dropping sheer attire for the premiere party. While the Native American wife of Luke Grimes‘ character Kayce Dutton typically dons items like blue jeans, solid tank tops, or tribal patterned jackets, sweaters, skirts, etc. within the show, her actress chose to celebrate the upcoming premiere in a drastically different style.

The sheer black material that shows off a toned abdomen and thinly veiled legs had Yellowstone fans in a complete uproar on social media. Simply captioning her photo “Montica Dutton,” viewers flocked to the comments.

“You look outrageously good,” one Instagram user commented. Another Yellowstone fan wrote, “Love that dress [Kelsey Asbille] you look stunning!!”

Other fans expressed their excitement for the upcoming season five premiere of Yellowstone, which at this point is hardly more than a week away.

“Stunning photos!” a third commenter wrote, “I’m definitely watching the season premiere.”

Be sure to tune in to Paramount Network on Sunday, November 13th for the special two-hour season premiere of Yellowstone Season 5.

Kelsey Asbille Teases Tragedy for Her Character in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

Before season four even ended, we knew the fifth installment of Yellowstone would be jam-packed with drama, tension, and excitement. However, Kelsey Asbille, speaking specifically about her character’s family and struggles ahead of the brand new season, recently revealed that Monica and Kayce will experience some kind of tragedy that, while disheartening, will finally bring them closer together.

Given the unhesitatingly violent traits exemplified by the Dutton family, Kayce included, Monica—across seasons—has been distancing herself and her son Tate from the family. However, Asbille recently shared, “Monica and Kayce go through something, and as tragic as it is, it pulls their hearts in different directions and changes who they are, in some ways for the better.”

The Yellowstone star added, “They become stronger.”

Even more exciting though, there’s a good chance that Kelsey Asbille’s character, after a long four seasons, finally begins identifying with the patriarchal character, John Dutton (Kevin Costner). She explained that as a Native American, her way of life is constantly being threatened. Similarly, John has invested his entire being into keeping the Dutton Ranch alive, and, as such, with outsiders looking to develop his land, his own way of life is constantly under threat as well.

Asbille said of the two characters, “not only do they have that in common,” but she also realizes “she is part of the Yellowstone legacy.”