‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Reveals Why Monica Is ‘Not Safe’ in Season 5

On “Yellowstone”–which recently sent in its bids for the 2022 Emmys–no one is safe, and, according to star Kelsey Asbille, Monica is particularly in danger in season 5. At the end of season 4, you’ll remember, Kayce told Monica that he saw “the end of us,” and we’ve been wracking our brains for what this could mean for the Duttons. Apparently, Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille already know what it means, as they went to Taylor Sheridan and just asked. But, don’t expect them to spill the beans anytime soon.

In a conversation with TV Insider recently, Asbille shared her fears for Monica and explained why she’s in so much danger coming up. When asked about what the Dutton family drama has done to Tate–his PTSD, the kidnapping, etc.–and if there’s fear that those things could happen again, Asbille replied, “Of course. That fear of you’re not safe. It’s not easy being married to a Dutton. You’re not really safe around the ranch.”

True, death always hangs over the Dutton ranch. It’s understandable that Monica would be worried, she’s been worried and scared for four seasons now. And, it doesn’t look like that’s going to let up for her in the near future.

Asbille–who also had jokes when it came to Monica and another character–continued with hope for Monica, though. “But I think at the same time, they have to keep living their life,” she said, “and especially Monica’s family’s been the most important thing to her, so I think those hopes and dreams come before that fear.”

Now, Monica and Kayce are expecting a second child, so Monica is hanging onto those hopes and dreams for her family. She wants a normal life with her husband and children, but she just can’t have that. There’s always something going on, someone trying to bring the Duttons down. And she married into that destruction and danger; she’s part of it all, now, and it’s only going to get worse from here.

Kelsey Asbille Reveals What Her Character Monica Thinks Kayce’s Ominous ‘End of Us’ Line Means for ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

Kelsey Asbille may not be able to share what that “end of us” line means for season 5, but she did share her initial thoughts when she read the “Yellowstone” season 4 finale script.

“At first, you fear the worst and it just breaks your heart,” she told TV Insider. “That’s why I think we really had to know.” She speculated what Monica thinks about the “Yellowstone” line as well, saying, “There’s her own fears: Do you mean the end of us? Or is it a larger picture? But she really lets that moment sit and we’ll definitely address it in the next season.”

Additionally, Asbille shared that she and Luke Grimes just had to know what that line meant, so they went straight to the top. “I just had to know,” she said. “Actually, Luke [Grimes] also had to know. So we went straight up to [creator] Taylor [Sheridan] and were like, ‘You gotta tell us. We just gotta know our future.’ So we do have a pretty good idea, which I’m not allowed to say.”