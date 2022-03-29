‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Stuns at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party: PHOTOS

Following an incredible night at the 94th annual Oscars, Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille shared some snapshots of her stunning look during the big event.

In her Instagram post, Kelsey Asbille didn’t share many details of her evening among Hollywood’s finest. However, the Yellowstone actress captioned the post with “VF 22” as well as tagged Yves Saint Laurent, the designer of her dress, and jewelry company David Yurman.

Kelsey Asbille, and the rest of the Yellowstone cast recently just wrapped the fourth season of the hit series. Asbille, who plays Monica. Asbille spoke to Movieweb about how her character is being torn between the Duttons and her Native American culture. “I think that there’s ways been that duality to Monica. She’s always someone who’s living in both worlds. And it’s that balance that’s been really tricky. Because when she is on the Dutton ranch, she doesn’t feel connected to her culture and her people. Especially raising Tate.”

Kelsey Asbille Opens up About ‘Yellowstone’ Being More Than Just a Job For Her

While speaking to Harper’s Bazaar earlier this month, Kelsey Asbille then spoke about what Yellowstone really means to her. “Yellowstone has always been more than just a job for me. It is a way of exploring my own origins and confronting that part of myself. Navigating where I come from and where I belong. But also connecting me to a community that has had a profound impact on my life.”

Kelsey Asbille goes on to share that she admires Monica’s unconditional love for her family. “There is often an idealism to motherhood that is portrayed on screen. And while Monica certainly imagines and fights for a better world for her family, I’m more interested in the parts of her that are simply human.”

Kelsey Asbille then stated that season four had hit differently than the previous seasons. “The reaction to the show has blown me away. We’re all just really excited to jump back in and keep telling this story. No intel to report [as for next season], just trying to avoid Rip’s Train Station tours!”

Meanwhile, Kelsey Asbille spoke about her recent involvement in the fashion campaign, Lafayette148. “My personal style is always changing. It evolves as I do. Being very much a guest in the fashion world, it’s been a privilege to work with great minds like Raf Simons and Nicolas Ghesquière, and Emily Smith at Lafayette148. It always feels inspired and collaborative, and there’s a level of generosity and kindness from all of them that made me feel so welcome.”

She also spoke about what Women’s History Month means to her. “Women’s History Month is every day to me. It means honoring generations of mothers, grandmothers, and all the incredible women that have helped shape who we are today. I think it’s also about looking forward. And our responsibility to improve things for the women who come after us.”