‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Has Enjoyed The ‘Ride’ So Far

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner dressed up to the moment at the Oscars on Sunday night. It’s been quite a ride for the actor, too. He’s seen on TV these days as John Dutton, who is the powerful patriarch and leader of the Dutton clan. There’s always some type of drama going down on Yellowstone and it involves John or one of his offspring. Hell, go ahead and toss Rip or Lloyd in the middle of that mess, too.

‘Yellowstone’ Actor Kevin Costner Just Having A Good Ride With His Show

On Sunday night, Kevin Costner had a chance to reflect on the show and how he’s loving it right now. “You take my dysfunctional family, you put them right in the middle of the most beautiful mountains and rivers and valleys and put them on horses and some of that silliness will go away and some that we just secretly love to hear, so it’s been a good ride so far,” he said. “We’ll see where it goes.”

Well, many of us hope that ride goes on for a long, long time. Costner went to the Oscars with his wife. Meanwhile, the Western drama is getting ready to enter Season 5 after a whale of a Season 4 season finale to remember. Right now, John finds himself involved with Summer Higgins, played by Piper Perabo. We last saw him getting her sentence shortened a bit. Old John did some old-fashioned politicking with the judge and even shared a swig of booze with him, too. Just another day in the life of John Dutton on Yellowstone. We get more from ExtraTV.

Oh, he also saw himself pulled into a quickie wedding by daughter Beth, played by Kelly Reilly. She and Rip Wheeler, played by Cole Hauser, tied the knot with some friends in attendance. But there is more to come around the dramas and pitfalls that haunt the family. Oh, brother, there’s Kayce and what he will do.

Season 5 Opener Still Far Away; Costner Addresses Unrealistic Part of Show

More drama means good stuff for Yellowstone fans. We would love to have that Season 5 opener right now, but we all have to wait a bit. It will come along in due time.

Recently, the actor and one-time movie leading man did bring up a part of the show that he views as unrealistic. “The only thing that is not realistic is how many people we murder,” Costner said. “That’s a function of heightened television and all that. But if you strip that part away that has to be there on a level of entertainment of how broad you can go, everything reduces itself down.”