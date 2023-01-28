‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner is Renting His Sprawling 160-Acre Ranch: Can You Afford It?

Kevin Costner‘s epic 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colorado has been recently listed to rent, but it will cost you a pretty penny. The Yellowstone star’s Aspen estate will go for a frugal $36,000 per night, according to The New York Post. The property became available to rent just last week.

To honor his iconic role in the Oscar-winning movie, Dances With Wolves, Costner christened this ranch Dunbar Ranch after Lt. John Dunbar. This majestic estate offers 12 regal bedrooms and eight lavish bathrooms across three abodes, providing lodging for 34 individuals.

The ranch is situated in “pristine wilderness with its own private lake and unparalleled views up Independence Pass, over the North Star Nature Preserve along to the east side of Aspen Mountain,” realtor Amy Mottier says on Dunbar’s website.

Similar to the Dutton’s Yellowstone Ranch, Costner’s land captures a distinct Taylor Sheridan-styled outlaw energy. There’s a rustic charm that personifies high-end mountain living. “Anything you could ever want is right here,” realtor Amy Mottier explains in a promotional video on the website. “There’s an overwhelming sense of serenity when you enter the property.” It sounds like a Yellowstone fan’s ultimate getaway.

Kevin Costner’s main lodge boasts 6 bedrooms across 5,800 square feet

The ranch stands out with its luxurious and breathtaking main lodge, adored as the “ultimate luxury retreat”. Spread across 5,800 square feet of space is an exquisite house boasting six bedrooms and six bathrooms. It’s a juxtaposition between sophistication and rustic charm. The vaulted ceilings are complemented by rustic wood beams while modern white finishes add an opulent touch to the interior.

Costner’s house boasts an extraordinary feature. There’s a clandestine door linking the master suite to a bubbling jacuzzi. From there, you can admire breathtaking views of the Continental Divide. Nestled amidst snow-capped mountains, the main house lies beside a shimmering lake. For those wishing to explore further and experience unparalleled beauty, there are two additional rental homes on site – a lakehouse and a river house.

It’s no surprise that the property offers private kayaking, canoeing, or fishing at the lake situated on the estate. Not only does Costner have a baseball field on the premises, but it is also actually situated to give you an awe-inspiring glimpse of Independence Pass.

While these accommodations and amenities seem divine, they come at a high cost. According to Mottier, the cost of a one-week stay at all three residences is an incredible $350,000 in addition to a service fee and tax

During winter, Costner often leases out this residence. Most recently, the property was made available for lease in 2021. After acquiring the land in 2000, Costner, 68, devoted an enormous effort to transforming it into a remarkable property.