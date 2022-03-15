‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Mourns William Hurt in Emotional Tribute

Popular “Yellowstone” actor Kevin Costner is mourning William Hurt in a gut-wrenching post on social media.

Kevin Costner posted a photo of the two of them working on a film together. They go far back as well because the two met while filming the 1983 comedy-drama movie “The Big Chill” and have been friends since.

“Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt’s passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed,” wrote Costner.

“The Big Chill” also wasn’t the only film the two worked on together. The Instagram photo is from the 2007 psychological thriller “Mr. Brooks” directed by Bruce A. Evans. It starred Costner, Demi Moore, Dane Cook, and Hurt. It follows a businessman who doubles as a serial killer (Costner) who must take on a new apprentice (Cook) after he receives blackmail threats. William Hurt actually plays his alter ego that has a ravenous thirst for savagely killing people.

It all gets more complicated when a police officer (Moore) decides to reopen some of these past murders.

Kevin Costner and William Hurt certainly proved that they make a pretty iconic on-screen pairing. Sadly, William Hurt passed away on March 13, only a week away from his 72nd birthday.

William Hurt Death, More Tributes to Actor

His son shared the news with Deadline by saying, “He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time.”

William Hurt has passed away at age 71 pic.twitter.com/Z6yNGXfEB9 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 13, 2022

He is known for his work on “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” which got him an Oscar. He also received nominations for his other mid-1980s movies like “Children of a Lesser God” and “Broadcast News.” He also earned Emmy nominations for “Too Big to Fail” and “Damages.”

Hurt did a lot of work as a stage actor, including his Tony-Award-nominated appearance in “Hurlyburly.”

As for younger fans, Hurt was known for his role in the Marvel universe. He plays Thaddeus Ross, the general that watches Bruce Banner become the Hulk. He appeared in movies like “The Incredible Hulk,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

Hurt is survived by four children and there are no memorial details at this time.

Similar to Kevin Costner, other entertainers also rushed to share their condolences for the talented actor. That includes Ben Stiller, a popular comedic actor. He wrote on Twitter, “I’m very sad about the passing of William Hurt. A brilliant actor, who put everything into his work. I had a chance to spend time with when I was younger. My father worked with him in a play called Hurlyburly by David Rabe. They were both amazing in it.”

Popular author Stephen King also spoke kindly of Hurt. He wrote, “Very sorry to hear about the passing of William Hurt. He was a fine actor, an Academy Award winner … also did a classic reading of my story ‘Low Men in Yellow Coats,’ from HEARTS IN ATLANTIS. I loved hitchhiking on his immense talent.”