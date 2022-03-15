‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Played a Bigger Role in ‘The Bodyguard’s Success Than You Think

Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner famously starred in The Bodyguard, but he also contributed significantly behind the scenes of the classic film.

The actor revealed that his contract included a clause that he be involved in editing decisions. In fact, he had final cut privileges. This meant that if he didn’t like the director’s edits, he could make his own. Costner added this to his contract because of his displeasure with previous movies he starred in such as Revenge.

The initial cut of the film clocked in at 149 minutes, meaning quite a lot had to be shaved off of the finale. Ultimately, Costner was involved in the process of ditching the excess 20 minutes of footage. The actor had also worked on Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, which was a success. However, the primary reason he received so much freedom was that he was fresh off of a huge win at the 1991 Academy Awards.

That year, Costner won not only one, but two Academy Awards for Dances With Wolves. The Yellowstone actor took home the Oscars for both “Best Picture” and “Best Director.” Additionally, he was nominated for “Best Actor.”

While The Bodyguard didn’t match this level of success, it became the second-highest-grossing film of 1992, behind Disney’s Aladdin. It remains an iconic piece of cinema largely due to Costner and his late costar, the incomparable Whitney Houston.

Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Opens About the Late Whitney Houston

“When movies are working at their very best, they’re about moments and images that you’ll never ever forget,” Yellowstone star Kevin Costner once explained of the iconic film. The actor also discussed his real-life friendship with Houston, whose funeral he spoke at in 2012. The Bodyguard was a smash hit, famously spawning the number 1 hit “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston. Of course, it was originally written by Dolly Parton.

“I don’t think we’ll ever forget when that little song came out, that she just blew up,” Costner said. “She sang the first part of it a cappella and musically the world was never the same. We have a moment of her in that movie we’ll never ever forget that and I think that when movies are working at their best, that’s what can happen.”

According to Costner, the origin of their strong chemistry came from the relationship between Houston and the film’s screenwriter. Houston formed a bond with both Costner and the writer that informed the way her character appeared onscreen.

“[It was a] very funny, acidic kind of relationship that was unique,” the Yellowstone star then added. “His own rhythm of language that I knew would create [sparks]. It just caught [Whitney] at a really high moment or actually created a high moment for her. The words provide the chemistry in a way.”