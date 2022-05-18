‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Reacts to Season 5 Premiere Date Reveal

The “Yellowstone” Season 5 premiere date is here, and star Kevin Costner is eager to celebrate with the fans.

Kevin Costner and the rest of the “Yellowstone” crew hopped back in the saddle earlier this month to start production on Season 5. And now, per Costner and the official “Yellowstone” account’s Instagram post, we know when it will arrive: Sunday, Nov. 13.

“I hope y’all are ready for another wild ride,” Costner captioned his post earlier.

Oh, we’re ready. November 13 is only six short months away, and we’ve got 14 episodes coming our way as Season 5 premieres in a split Part 1 and Part 2. We’ll likely get Part 1 in November, and Part 2 early next spring. Check out Kevin Costner’s full post about the “Yellowstone” season premiere below.

When “Yellowstone” posted about the season premiere, several stars also commented on the post with their excitement. “Let’s go to work,” wrote Denim Richards, who plays Colby the ranch hand.

Rob Kirkland, who’s Sheriff Bill Ramsey might play a large, villainous role next season, commented, “Leeet’s go fam.”

Mo Brings Plenty, another fan-favorite character, posted the same graphic as Kevin Costner. He reposted a caption from a fellow “Yellowstone” fan that reads, “It’s ON, Good People, and it’s gonna be good!! In addition to some other Mo/Yellowstone news, we hope to announce later this week (or early next week), there is the following news we can share today . . .YELLOWSTONE SEASON 5 PREMIERE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13. Mark your calendars and pre-set your DVRs!”

We’re already on it.

Paramount keeps announcing more and more exciting news about the future of “Yellowstone.” First, we now have a premiere date for Season 5, on Nov. 13. We also know that this season will differ from others because it will contain 14 episodes, not the typical 10.

These 14 episodes will be split into two parts of seven episodes each. Part 1 likely debuts on Nov. 13 with the second half coming later in 2023. Given that the new prequel series, “1932,” drops on Paramount Plus in Dec. 2022, we might get Part 2 of “Yellowstone once that series wraps up in February or March.

The entire cast of “Yellowstone” Season 4 will return, including newbies Piper Perabo, Finn Little, and Kathryn Kelly. Kelly, in addition to Jen Landon, even got bumped up to series regular for the new season. So we’ll definitely be seeing a bigger storyline play out for Emily and Jimmy, as well as Teeter.

Stay tuned for more “Yellowstone,” “1932,” and “6666” updates from Outsider.