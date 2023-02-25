‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Reacts to Critics Choice Super Awards Nod

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is celebrating the fact that he’s been nominated for a Critics Choice Super Award. Costner received a nomination in the “Best Actor in an Action Series, Limited Series, or Made-For-TV Movie” category. He plays John Dutton in the Taylor Sheridan-created Western drama, On Saturday, Costner shared this post on his Twitter account.

Thank you to the @ccsuperawards for the nomination 🤠 pic.twitter.com/DBrddfpGlS — Kevin Costner & MW (@modernwest) February 25, 2023

We also can mention that Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton, got a nomination in the “Best Actress in an Action Series, Limited Series, or Made-For-TV Movie” category. Reilly plays Beth really well on the show. She’s always in the middle of some stressful situation. A target of hers has always been her brother Jamie Dutton, played by Wes Bentley. Their scenes together seemingly end up in shouting matches.. For her part, Reilly keeps Beth cooking, especially when it comes to her husband Rip Wheeler, played by Cole Hauser.

‘Yellowstone’ Character John Dutton, Played by Kevin Costner, Has His Hands Full

Costner’s John Dutton finds himself in the middle of a mess as governor of Montana. While he does his best to keep an eye on official business, he’s had to send some of his cattle away from the ranch. Toss in his ongoing relationship with Summer Higgins, played by Piper Perabo, and old John has his hands full.

Meanwhile, in other Kevin Costner news, the venerable actor decided to join TikTok. It’s a social media platform with lots of young people who use it. For Costner, he said when announcing his arrival on TikTok that he was “feeling young today.” He announced that he’s opened up a TikTok account on Twitter. Talk about using cross-platforms for things. One of the first videos on there shows Costner unboxing his Golden Globes award. When the ceremony took place, Costner could not make it due to the heavy rainfall in Santa Barbara, California.

Is The End Near For Costner’s Involvement In TV Show?

But the big news around Kevin Costner right now appears to be a desire on his part to leave Yellowstone. A report from Deadline indicated that there’s some friction between Cosnter and Sheridan. The point of contention happens to be around the number of days needed to film.

“Sources tell Deadline that Costner, who had originally limited himself to 65 days of shooting on Yellowstone, only wanted to shoot for 50 days for the first part of the current season,” Deadline indicates. “But for the second batch of episodes of the current, fifth season of Yellowstone, the actor, who just won best television actor in a drama series at the Golden Globes, only wanted to spend a week shooting.”