‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Reveals How His Father Reacted to Hollywood Dreams

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is a Hollywood icon, an actor and filmmaker whose storied career spans decades. Recently, the star posted a video to his Instagram account to share an account of how he got to where he is today.

In the video, Costner holds a guitar as he had previously been singing for the crowd gathered. He talks about his father’s reaction to his dreams of becoming a Hollywood actor.

In the post’s caption, Costner writes: “Do what makes you happy,” summarizing his father’s thoughts.

“I went to college,” he began. “You know you go to college and a lot of times people know what they want. I was always so envious of them. So many people have a sense of direction. I was just going. I went to the school, the only school I could get into that I didn’t have to write an essay. Tuition was $99.”

He talked about how he knew it would be a painful transition into acting. “When I finally heard the ticking of my heart, I knew it was going to upset everybody in my life, even people who were friends with me.”

Then, Costner reveals his father’s thoughts on the matter. “And I told my dad first I think I know what I want to do, I want to be an actor. And his head hit the table so hard and the questions never stopped. There wasn’t a single question I could answer other than I was happy and he was really afraid. ‘Cause that’s what fathers are. They want to be able to help you in life and I know he was afraid.”

Then, he talks about switching from acting to directing. “When I decided to make another switch in life, I told my dad I wanted to direct and his head hit the table even harder.” The crowd erupted in laughter. He continued, saying: “He said, ‘This acting thing is going really good. I don’t know why you want to mess it up.'”

“So when I decided to get back into music,” Costner said, “there’s only one person I didn’t tell,” he jokes, concluding the video.

Clearly, Costner’s message is to take chances in life and that it’s better to be at the bottom of a ladder you want to climb than halfway up one you don’t.

Kevin Costner’s Upcoming Western Film Casts Its Lead Actors

Kevin Costner’s new Western film saga “Horizon” has officially cast its stars.

The four-part film begins filming in Utah on August 29. The saga is produced through Costner’s Territory Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. and New Line. Costner directs in his first effort since 2003’s Open Range. Costner also stars in the film.

As for the additional stars, Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington have joined the cast.

Miller was known in her early career for playing mostly supporting roles. She had a mid-2000s slump but has since resurged to play more complex nuanced female characters. Critics praised her highly for her portrayal of Tippi Hedren in the 2012 TV movie The Girl. Additionally, critics lauded her portrayal of a detective alongside Chadwick Boseman in 2019’s 21 Bridges.

Sam Worthington is most known for his portrayal of Jake Sully in Avatar, a character he reprise in the long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. He starred in both Clash of the Titans and Wrath of the Titans as Perseus. Additionally, he also provided voice work for Call of Duty: Black Ops.