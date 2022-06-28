‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Reveals Three Iconic Westerns That Drew Him to the Genre

Kevin Costner recently sat down to chat about Yellowstone with Deadline. He was joined by 1883 stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. In the interview, Costner talked about a few of the Westerns that first drew him to the genre.

“There was a lot,” he replied when asked if there was one film in particular. “The Searchers was an important movie for me. How the West Was Won was important even though there’s some goofy parts in it. Red River was an important movie. It can go down the line. Hombre was an important movie. Those things mark me.”

The Searchers was a John Wayne classic directed by John Ford in 1956. How the West Was Won was a series that starred James Arness that aired from 1976-1979. Red River was another classic from the Duke that was released in 1948, seven years before Costner was born.

The fourth film that Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner added to his list was Hombre. The 1967 film starred Paul Newman.

“I never liked it when kids are supposed to hide and they’re still in plain sight,” Costner continued. “I never liked it when they’re supposed to hide and they’re talking loud.”

The Yellowstone star wants to believe what he sees. “I always love when there’s a measure of authenticity. The truth is way more entertaining than the lie,” he said.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on Westerns Before ‘Yellowstone’

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill also chimed in on the “touchstone films” that attracted them to Westerns.

“I love Westerns,” McGraw said. “I’ve always loved Westerns. My go-to, always, when I’m flipping through channels and it comes on is Outlaw Josie Wales. It’s just one that sticks with me. It’s just one of those movies that, as a kid, I always loved. And I love it now.”

McGraw added that anytime he is channel surfing and he sees it on, he’s “stuck. I watch it every time.”

“When we were getting ready to shoot 1883, that was the first movie I went to watch,” he added.

Faith Hill agreed with Costner’s desire for authenticity. She also recognizes the challenge to be unique within the genre.

“Lonesome Dove for me,” she said. “I just enjoyed that. “When I was trying to find something to – not really base my character off of for 1883, Time was doing all this research on Westerns – I had a really hard time finding something of substance with a woman.”

Hill went on to talk about how she got so wrapped up in her character that she learned things when she watched the show. She became so attached to the role that she didn’t understand plotlines that she was part of until she separated from the role. The a-ha moment came to her in episode eight of 1883.