‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Reveals Why He Doesn’t Want His Family to Watch Season 5

We already suspect that “Yellowstone” season 5 is going to be more brutal than ever before. But, could it be so brutal that Kevin Costner doesn’t want his family watching it? It’s entirely possible; truly, we never really know what show creator Taylor Sheridan is going to do next.

Speaking with Extra recently, Kevin Costner discussed “Yellowstone” season 5. When asked if his wife and kids watch the show, he replied, “It’s too naughty for them to see and they probably do figure out how to see it.” He continued, “But it’s got some nasty little bits that are good fun for everybody else.”

Costner is married to former model Christine Baumgartner. They’ve been married for 18 years and share three children, Cayden (15), Hayes (13), and Grace (12). A little young to be watching “Yellowstone,” for sure. Costner also has three children from his first marriage to Cindy Silva, Annie (38), Lily (35), and Joe (34). He also has a 26-year-old son, Liam, with former girlfriend Bridget Rooney.

Costner may not want his younger children watching “Yellowstone” anytime soon, but he does hope they see his other projects. “Listen, a lot of my movies have some of those themes, so they’re going to find them in the course of their life,” he said, referring to “Yellowstone”‘s darker themes. “I hope they find ‘Fandango,'” he continued. “I hope they figure out what I’ve been doing with my life. I’m their dad for sure.”

Definitely, a sweet sentiment for a father to share about his children, and here’s hoping they show some interest in “Yellowstone” as they get older. Costner gives a stellar performance as John Dutton, and it shouldn’t be missed. Not even if he’s your dad.

Kevin Costner Shares His Father’s Reaction When He Revealed He Wanted to Act

Speaking of dads, Kevin Costner has spoken about his late father previously, highlighting his reactions to his career choices through the years. In a video posted to Instagram, Costner spoke to a crowd at a Modern West show about his father’s first reaction to his decision to get into acting.

Apparently, he didn’t initially know what he was going to do when he started college, which is the reality for a lot of people. But, he said, “When I finally heard the ticking of my heart, I knew it was going to upset everybody in my life, even people who were friends with me.”

He continued, “And I told my dad first, I think I know what I want to do, I want to be an actor. And his head hit the table so hard and the questions never stopped. There wasn’t a single question I could answer other than I was happy and he was really afraid. ‘Cause that’s what fathers are. They want to be able to help you in life and I know he was afraid.”

In the caption of the video, he summed up his father’s feelings about his career choice, which were “Do what makes you happy.” Really, I think we should all take that advice from the late William Costner.