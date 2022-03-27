‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Says Fans Ask Him About Beth All the Time

When fans come to “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner with questions about the show, he revealed that they frequently ask about Beth Dutton.

Costner plays John Dutton on “Yellowstone,” while Kelly Reilly stars as Beth, his daughter. Beth is known for having quick, witty comebacks that eviscerate people. She also schemes and makes underhanded plans to get what she wants from other people.

This makes her extremely entertaining to watch but terrifying to face in battle. So many fans ask Kevin Costner how John plans to “deal” with Beth’s behaviors when it comes to defending the ranch.

“I have people come up to me and say, ‘What are you going to do about Beth?’” Costner shared with Express. “I was like, ‘What?’ They want to know how to meet her or what I’m going to do about her.”

In “Yellowstone” Season 4, fans watched Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly go head to head over Beth’s actions. She specifically manipulated Summer Higgins into getting arrested for protesting Market Equities building the airport. While the two seem to have made up by the end of the season, many fans wonder what John Dutton has in store to keep his daughter in line for Season 5.

“What happens is Taylor [Sheridan] has run a fine line of avoiding cliches,” Costner answered. “Because there’s a wildness, there’s a dysfunction and the only place when we go to that heightened thing is where all movies go in compressed time to keep things exciting. So I think people seeing us talk against these landscapes is just something people cannot get away from and they love it.”

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Delights Fans With Throwback Oscars Pic

Tonight, Sunday, March 27, the 94th Academy Awards take place at 8 p.m. EST. “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner will attend not to receive any awards, but rather to present them.

Costner is honored to be an Oscars presenter this year and said as much in an earlier Instagram post. He shared a photo from the first and last time he won an Academy Award back in 1991. His film, “Dance of Wolves,” received three nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor in a Leading Role. Costner took home those first two awards, which you can see in the photo below.

“I have a lot of special memories of the Oscars, but nothing tops this night in 1991 with Dances With Wolves,” Kevin Costner captioned his post. “Really excited to be at the @theacademy Awards presenting this weekend. Good luck to all the nominees—savor this tremendous recognition!”

Make sure you tune into the Oscars tonight to see Kevin Costner hand out an award.