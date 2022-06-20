‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Weighs In on Harrison Ford Joining the Family in ‘1923’

Yellowstone patriarch Kevin Costner said he has a good idea as to why Harrison Ford joined his show’s prequel, 1923.

It’s the promised quality, Costner said. You can’t beat the writing in Yellowstone or with its first prequel, 1883.

Costner, who plays John Dutton, was in London on Monday for the UK launch of Paramount+. In addition, the streamer also announced the tweak of the prequel and a change in the historical plot. The series, which premieres in December, was supposed to be called 1932. Flipping the year allowed for more storylines about the Duttons after World War I, through the Roaring 20s, and into the Great Depression. There’s so much there for creator Taylor Sheridan to explore.

“I think people, actors in general, move towards writing,” Costner told Entertainment Tonight in regards to Ford joining the cast. Plus, the great Helen Mirren is Ford’s co-star. “I think that as long as they’re going to stay in this game, you want to go to a place that surprises you. If it doesn’t surprise you, it’s very unlikely that it will surprise an audience.”

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will star in 1923, the second Yellowstone prequel. (Photo credit: Getty Images, Outsider)

Costner added: “The truth is you don’t want your work to be disposable and you’d like to know if people haven’t heard it over here and go, ‘I keep hearing something about it,’ well, you gotta try to make sure that when they see it, there’s something special about it. I do know that we’ve made a fun, compelling series that takes you places and is in an environment, is in a world that is absolutely alive in America.”

The first Yellowstone prequel was 1883, which starred Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliott. The show enjoyed great success as it helped relaunch Paramount+. Costner said Monday that he has no advice for either Ford or Mirren. Those two movie greats don’t need his words of wisdom and Costner said he’s “not in the advice business.”

The next Yellowstone prequel also has a tweaked synopsis. It will focus “on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft. (It’s) all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade.”

Meanwhile, Yellowstone fans are aching for some new Dutton content. The series returns for its fifth season, Nov. 13. There will be 14 episodes. Production started last month.

“It’s really good to be out there,” Costner said said Monday. “Honestly, it’s hard to get tired of those mountains and rivers and horses and things like that.”