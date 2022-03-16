‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner’s Wife: Her Background, When They Met, and Their Children

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner have been happily married for 17 years. The two tied the knot in September 2004, after dating for several years in the late 90s and early 2000s. Baumgartner married Costner when she was just 30 years old, although Costner was 49 at the time. The nearly 20-year age gap between Kevin Costner and his wife didn’t deter the couple from enjoying their happily ever-after.

Baumgartner was born on March 4, 1974, so she recently turned 48 years old. Costner, born January 18, 1955, just turned 67. They have three children together, although at the time Costner was convinced he didn’t want any more children.

Kevin Costner’s Seven Children

At just 22 years old, Kevin Costner married his first wife, Cindy Silva. The two met at California State University Fullerton, per Good Housekeeping. They married in 1978, and six years later, Silva gave birth to their first child, Annie, on April 15, 1984. Two years after that, the couple had Lily on August 4, 1986. And finally, on January 31, 1988, Joe was born.

Unfortunately, Cindy Silva and Kevin Costner divorced in 1994. When the process finalized in 1996, Costner had a baby with Bridget Rooney. Liam was born on November 15, 1996.

After that, Kevin Costner stayed single for several years, dating intermittently. His next serious commitment came when he met Christine Baumgartner once again. The two started dating in 1999 but briefly broke up in the early 2000s over a conversation about children. Christine wanted children, but Costner wasn’t interested in any more.

“She said, ‘I’m going to wait for you, but not long. When you come to your senses, come back to me,'” Costner told Parade back in 2012. “And I did.”

Smart man. It worked out for the couple in the end, and they got married in 2004. Kevin Costner and his new wife’s first son, Cayden, was born on May 6, 2007. Then Hayes was born on February 12, 2009, and Grace on June 2, 2010. That put Costner at seven kids in total, and he couldn’t be happier.

Kevin Costner Talks About Loving Relationship with His Wife and Kids

When Kevin Costner first blended his family, it came with a few bumps in the road. After all, there was a 26-year age gap between his youngest and oldest children.

“As [my] children interact together, there’s always this little bit of, ‘Do you care for us now as much as you do them?’ That’s just a natural thing that happens, and you have to talk about how big love is,” Costner told Mom.com in 2015. “The ability to be able to love somebody else doesn’t mean there’s less love for you. Love seems to be always able to hang on to as many people as needs to be in that circle.”

For Costner, seven children and one wife had to be in that circle. Even when jealousies rose, Costner instilled important life lessons in his kids.

“I basically reminded [my older kids] that they were going to have twice as long with me on this planet,” Costner said. “I said, ‘Look, they’re not going to have what you had,’ and at that point, they all just embraced each other.”

Later on, when accepting the Lifetime Acheiveemt Award, Kevin Costner express his joy for all his children.

“All the years, all the tears saying goodbye at airports as I headed off to do yet another movie. Their brave faces trying to comprehend the time that I would be away and when I would come home. Hugs that never wanted to end. My children have always been bigger than the movies,” Costner said. “They’ve always been more important. It’s because of them that I’ve been able to do what I love.”