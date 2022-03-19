‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Wishes a ‘Happy Weekend’ With the Perfect Photo

If you are looking for some weekend good wishes, then let Yellowstone star Kevin Costner help you out. He does this with a photo. What a swell way to end your week and enter the Saturday-Sunday world in a good mood. Costner, who plays John Dutton on Yellowstone, sent this message out to the world on social media on Friday. He decided to offer up a picture that might harken back to some summertime dreams.

Happy weekend, friends. Hoping you get beautiful weather wherever you are pic.twitter.com/MSJVRwX0Fl — Kevin Costner & MW (@modernwest) March 18, 2022

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Sends Out Some Warm Weekend Vibes

Aw man, there’s nothing like a good picture of a man and his dog. It looks like this might have been taken outside and possibly near a pool. We don’t know that for sure but we’ll run with it. Kevin Costner has the shorts magic going on and it could not be winter at all.

You will not see John Dutton dressing like that on Yellowstone. John will be in jeans and boots with his trademark cowboy hat. No shorts for that dude. That’s OK. He has a Season 5 opener coming up soon that will take up his attention. If you remember how Season 4 ended, then we saw John head to the judge’s chambers for some negotiating. He wanted a lesser sentence for Summer Higgins, played by Piper Perabo.

John also had some other surprises, too, including a quick wedding between Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. He was taken aback on Yellowstone by seeing a Catholic priest there to perform the ceremony. Like, how did he get there in the first place? Beth just kidnapped him and got him to the Dutton Ranch. Makes perfect sense when thinking that Beth, played by Kelly Reilly, did it. She’s just enough of a character to pull this off.

Ranch Life Happens To Offer Some Perks In Costner’s View

Meanwhile, it would be something if Kevin Costner actually owned a ranch, right? Well, he does! Yep, it might have helped him feel more natural as John on Yellowstone. Incidentally, he talks about some perks of having one.

It was during an installment of Deadline‘s Virtual Screening Series. Costner said that he owns a “little” ranch. What does make ranch ownership so rewarding? “Well, I’ll tell you the best thing about owning anything,” Costner began, “is the ability to share it.”

John seeks out a way to pass down the Dutton Ranch to his children. And he wants to share it with them, too. So, what is another perk to having a ranch, Kevin? “There’s two ways you know you own something, one, you’re willing to share it,” Costner said, “and the other is you can park your car in the grass.”