‘Yellowstone’ Star Links Up With Garth Brooks in Epic Nashville Trip Photos

While enjoying an awesome trip to Nashville, Yellowstone star Neal McDonough was recently spotted with country music legend Garth Brooks.

In a recent post on Instagram, the Yellowstone star details about his latest Nashville trip, including spending time with Garth Brooks, the country artist’s co-manager Randy Bernard, and Annie Bosko. “Nashville fallen’ in love with us!” the actor wrote in the caption. “And Ditto!!! Garth Brooks and Randy Bernard. Such a pleasure! And the ever talented Annie Bosko.”

McDonough’s Nashville trip comes just months after reflecting on bonding with Kevin Costner on the set of their 2006 film The Guardian. “We were both college baseball players,” he told Fox News. “So during lunch, we would take batting practice and hit balls and talk about life. I really got to know Kevin pretty well during that film. And then when I got Yellowstone, it was just really great to see him again”

McDonough then said that he and Costner bonded about their families on the Yellowstone set. “We’re very similar in so many ways,” he continued. “Like I’ve said to so many people when you talk about the pound-for-pound champ screen of all time, you gotta put Kevin Costner on top.”

Neal went on to describe Costner as being an actor who really listens to what’s going on with other actors and in the scenes. “He does his homework. He knows everyone’s lines, not just his. And he’s so prepared that he’s always there to win. And I just love that mentality. Kevin Costner is one of the greatest in our profession, of all time.”

Garth Brooks Talks About His Upcoming Duet Record

While speaking to Good Morning America last week, Garth Brooks opens up about his upcoming duet record, which will feature a special collaboration with his wife Trisha Yearwood.

“I will tell you this, the duets record that’s coming is not just of the queen,” Brooks stated. He was using the nickname for Yearwood. “The queen’s in there, of course, ’cause you can’t do it without her.”

Although he didn’t offer to say any other details about the record, he said it’s been a lot of fun to create it. “It’s going to be a blast to finish, though,” he said. The country artist then described how special duets are with his wife. If I can be remembered in this business, I would much rather be remembered as a part of a duet career with Trisha Yearwood than I would as myself as a solo artist.”

Brooks then added that he will be releasing the new duet album later in 2023.