‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Brought His Wife Along to the 2022 ACM Awards: See Pics

“Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes brought his wife Bianca Rodrigues Grimes as his plus one to the ACM Awards last night in Las Vegas.

The couple absolutely stunned on the red (or blue in this case) carpet. Luke rocked a casual jeans and cowboy boots look, complete with a gray blazer thrown over a white button-down shirt. Bianca, on the other hand, upgraded her chic black midi dress with a beautiful black choker and nude heels. Her hair fell in gorgeous waves down her back and shoulders for an effortlessly natural look. Somehow, the two manage to look both put together and relaxed. See for yourself below.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: Luke Grimes (R) and Bianca Rodrigues attend the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

“Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes and his wife attended the ACM Awards because Luke was tapped to present one of the awards. His co-star and on-screen wife Kelsey Asbille joined him on stage (and on the blue carpet) to announce two awards last night.

First off, the “Yellowstone” stars awarded Lainey Wilson with the Song of the Year award. Wilson’s epic hit “Things a Man Oughta Know” skyrocketed to the top of the charts this fall, more than earning this win. The country superstar also performed the song later that night at the awards show.

Per Us Weekly, Grimes and Asbille also presented the Single of the Year Award to Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean. Their single “If I Didn’t Love You” beat out tough competition from Chris Stapleton, Jordan Davis, Luke Bryan, Walker Hayes, Kane Brown, and Chris Young.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Teases Season 5 While Walking Red Carpet With Wife

During his walk down the red (blue) carpet with his wife Bianca, Luke Grimes teased a little about “Yellowstone” Season 5.

Grimes and his co-star, Kelsey Asbille, told ET Online that they didn’t have the Season 5 scripts in hand yet. But Grimes can still imagine a grim future ahead for their characters, Monica and Kayce.

“Yeah, but who knows? We might die tomorrow,” Grimes told ET of their characters. “It’s kind of the ‘Yellowstone’ [trademark].”

Grimes has a hunch that someone might bite the dust because Monica mentioned she’s pregnant during Season 4 of the show. That’s all we know about it so far, but for all intents and purposes, something awful could happen to Monica, the baby, or even Kayce.

“We never know what’s next, you know?” Grimes shared. “We’re sorta on the ride with everybody else. We kinda get [the scripts] as they come and we’re always super excited to see what’s happening next. [But] we honestly have no idea what’s coming up.”