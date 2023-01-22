‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Celebrates 39th Birthday, Gets Special Tribute From His Wife

Yellowstone star Luke Grimes is celebrating his 39th birthday and he happens to get a special shoutout from his wife. Bianca Rodrigues headed out to Instagram, where she posted a couple of sweet pictures of them together. One is out in the snowy, wintry mix; another is inside where it’s warmer. Rodrigues wrote, “Happy birthday anjo. so grateful I get to spend another one with you!”

Some of the Dutton son actor’s fans found their way into Bianca’s comments. They offered up best wishes and happy birthday blessings to Grimes. One of them wrote, “Happy Birthday Luke!!” Another one said, “Happy birthday! Such a beautiful couple.” This fan wrote, “Awn! Happy Bday!”

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Admits That He Does Not Watch The Show At All

Now, it would seem like if you star in a big, popular show like Yellowstone, then you would want to see each episode. Well, would you believe that Grimes does not watch it? He offered up a reason why he does not sit down like the rest of us and keep up with the storylines. “I don’t,” Grimes said in a recent interview on TODAY. “Not because I don’t want to or I’m too cool to watch the show or something. It’s because I think it would affect my work, since we’re still doing it.” At some point, he does plan to sit down and watch the entire show. We hope that he will do so because he’s really good on there. Grimes said that, in general, he doesn’t like to watch his work. “I get really in my head and judgy about what I’m doing,” Grimes said. “So I’ll just…I’ll do that later.”

Luke Grimes, the actor, and man, behind Kayce Dutton, knows that his character will have a lot to deal with in the second half of the season. What does that look like? He’s going to have some decisions and choices to make for his family. Losing a child in the first half of the season set Kayce and Monica, his wife played by Kelsey Asbille, behind. There’s been a lot of grief and sorrow they have had to work through as a couple and individually.

Meanwhile, Luke Grimes admits that he has not always been a good horse rider. He admitted in an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan that it took two years for him to feel settled on a horse. “It’s got a mind of its own,” Grimes said of his horse. “There’s some close calls. You get a little scared. But now, you just can’t worry about it. Because you worry, they worry—the whole thing.”