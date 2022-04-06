‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes’ Country Music Career Appears to Be Getting Started

Get ready, country music and “Yellowstone” fans, because Kayce Dutton actor Luke Grimes’ new country music is coming out soon.

Yep, you read that right. Not only does Luke Grimes kill it as a cowboy on “Yellowstone,” but he also dabbles in country music. Back in January, Grimes announced that he wanted to start pursuing a musical career as a solo artist. And now it looks like it’s finally happening.

Country star Jessi Alexander took to Instagram earlier this week to post a photo with Grimes and songwriter Ben Hayslip. The trio apparently worked on a new song in Nashville today. It’s exciting to see the ball rolling on Grimes’ new career, especially since we know his music should come out sometime in 2022.

“I was the lucky girl that got to make up a song today with these boys,” Alexander captioned her post. She also tagged Hayslip and Grimes.

Hayslip posted the same photo, singing Grimes’ praises from their session. “Not only is Luke Grimes one of my favorite characters (Kayce) on one of my favorite shows (@yellowstone), he’s also one heckuva songwriter! Good times and good song today with Luke and @jessilalexander.”

Hopefully one of the three country music stars will drop a little demo or clip of what they worked on soon. Until then, let’s take a look at Luke Grimes’ previous music career.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Once Played in a Band

While acting is “Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes’ main profession, he does have a background in music. Grimes confessed to Rolling Stone that once upon a time, he worked as a drummer for an alt-country band in Los Angeles.

“It was around that time when the alt-country thing was really going on. Wilco and Ryan Adams were really big then and we were kind of like that,” Grimes shared. “I played guitar too and helped write songs for the band, so I got to be more than a drummer. It was a cool experience.”

Clearly, this experience stuck with Grimes, since he wants to pursue music once again. But the “Yellowstone” star also credited his father’s music tastes for his renewed interest. Grimes grew up in Dayton, Ohio, with a preacher for a father.

“I hate this word, but the ‘secular’ music that I was allowed to listen to as a kid was Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard and Johnny Cash. That’s the stuff my dad grew up on in the Appalachian Mountains,” Grimes revealed. “When he didn’t have to be a pastor, he was playing that sort of folk and country rock. We have a record player system in our house and Colter’s sitting right there next to it.”