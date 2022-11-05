‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Dazzles Alongside Wife at Season 5 Premiere Party: PHOTOS

There is just about one week left until the fifth season of Yellowstone hits the airwaves. And, while we are gearing up for this, so are the stars of the massively popular modern western drama series. This includes, of course, includes the moment that the Yellowstone cast hit the red carpet in New York City for the season five premiere party. Setting aside their western personalities for a little bit of a big-city black-tie look as they celebrate the exciting event.

Among those attending Yellowstone’s fifth season premiere party were some of the show’s stars including Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham, and Cole Hauser, among others. Also in attendance was Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on the series, the youngest son to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton. Joining Grimes was his wife of four years, Bianca. The pair stunned the crowds in their matching black-tie affair get-ups. And fans are loving every minute of it as they share these moments on Bianca’s Instagram.

Luke Grimes hit the red carpet donning a black-on-black look that was spot-on for the event.

Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes And Wife Bianca Show Off Flawless Red-Carpet Style

The Yellowstone star impressed fans as he rocked a black button-down dress shirt under a black suit coat. He topped off this sleek look with black pants and a black belt.

Of course, Grimes couldn’t go too sleek for the party. He kept his scruffy blonde beard and wavy locks just the way Yellowstone fans are used to seeing them. Although, maybe there was a little more volume to the ‘do!

Bianca kept up with the theme that evening opting for an all-black look as well. The couple, who have been married since 2018 matched perfectly that evening. This comes as Bianca donned a gorgeous off-the-shoulder little black dress and matching heels.

Fans React To Luke Grimes And His Wife Bianca’s Stunning Red-Carpet Looks

There’s no doubt that the man who plays Kayce Dutton and his real-life wife were setting the red carpet on fire with their sleek black tie attire. And, Bianca’s Instagram followers were quick to point this out!

“Beautiful couple!” one fan exclaims in the comments. “HOT” another commenter exclaims. Some fans didn’t even need words to express how impressed they were with these stylish looks opting simply to comment with fire emojis or even some red hearts.

The fifth season of Yellowstone is set to premiere on November 13. This season promises some big-time action, a little bit of chaos, and some big battles – as we’ve grown accustomed to, from the Yellowstone crew, of course – as Costner’s John Dutton is sworn in as Governor of Montana.