While talking about Season 5 of Taylor Sheridan’s hit show, “Yellowstone“ star Luke Grimes hinted that we might see some major deaths next season. Both Grimes and “Yellowstone” co-star Kelsey Asbille walked the red carpet at the ACM Awards last night. The two presented the Single of the Year award to Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean for their hit “If I Didn’t Love You.” They also presented “Things a Man Oughta Know” singer Lainey Wilson the award for Song of the Year.

But during the red carpet pre-show, “Yellowstone” stars Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille dished on Season 5. Specifically, Grimes shared that he could easily see some major character deaths in the show’s future. “Yeah, but who knows? We might die tomorrow,” Grimes told ET of their characters. “It’s kind of the ‘Yellowstone’ [trademark].”

Grimes bought this up after Asbille shared how she’s excited for there to be a baby on set. If fans will remember, Monica (Asbille) shared that she was pregnant with her and Kayce’s (Grimes) second child during Season 4. But when Kayce partipcated in a Native American ceremony designed to show him a vision, he saw the potential end of their marriage.

Could that marriage end in death, instead of heartbreak? Pregnancies can be tricky, even in a modern day and age. Or maybe someone else will die in Kayce or Monica’s life that forces them apart.

For the record, though, the “Yellowstone” stars revealed that they don’t have the Season 5 scripts in hand yet. They’re waiting in anticipation for more Season 5 news just like everybody else.

“We never know what’s next, you know?” Grimes shared. “We’re sorta on the ride with everybody else. We kinda get [the scripts] as they come and we’re always super excited to see what’s happening next. [But] we honestly have no idea what’s coming up.”

Here’s What We Know About ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

Earlier this year, Paramount revealed some exciting news about “Yellowstone” and its expanding universe. On top of helming even more shows for the streamer, creator Taylor Sheridan is also hard at work on Season 5 of the show. Although Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille don’t have the scripts quite yet, we do know that production for the new season starts in May.

And perhaps they don’t have the scripts yet because Sheridan has to write an extra four episodes. Instead of the typical 10 episode season, “Yellowstone” Season 5 will contain 14 episodes. The season’s meant to be split into two parts with seven episodes each. So really, we’ll be seeing a premiere of Part 1 and Part 2 in the next year or so.

All of our favorite cast members should return, including Grimes, Asbille, Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, and Wes Bentley. Overall, we’re eager to hear more news about the season in the coming months.