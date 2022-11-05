‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Opens Up About Leaving LA to Live in Montana

Actor Luke Grimes has played the beloved Montanan cowboy Kayce Dutton in the hit neo-Western Yellowstone for nearly five years now. However, the longtime star actually spent a lot of his time prior to the show in Los Angeles. Ahead of the long-awaited season five premiere of Yellowstone, Grimes shared what it was like moving from the jam-packed city of LA to the vast, stunning landscape of Montana.

“It’s a dream, man,” Luke Grimes said to LIVE with Kelly and Ryan host Ryan Seacrest about his new home.

The Yellowstone star recently appeared in an episode of the daytime talk show where he answered a series of rapid-fire questions. In addition to speaking about his new home, he shared his experience as both a cowboy and a Yellowstone star.

“To be honest, I was a little worried going from LA,” he admitted. “Me and my wife got married, we didn’t wanna live in LA anymore, went to Austin for a beat, she came with me for work in Montana, and then we decided to move there.”

Looking back, however, he did reveal that he had a couple of concerns about moving from the Californian metropolis he’d become so familiar with to the wild lands of Montana.

“I’ll be honest,” the Yellowstone star said, “we were building a house, I was a little worried, I was like, ‘What are the winters going to be like? There’s no one here, there’s more cows than people,’ [but] I love it, I love it.”

Luke Grimes’ Horseman Skills: Early ‘Yellowstone’ to Now

We would never know it to watch him, but Luke Grimes was initially afraid of horses. He admitted as much during his interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Further, he also revealed that when he earned his role in Yellowstone, he was actually intimidated by the show’s horses. In fact, he had no skill as a cowboy/rancher whatsoever.

“I’d never ridden [before the show],” the Kayce Dutton actor confided, sharing with Kelly Rippa that he attended Taylor Sheridan’s “cowboy camp” like the rest of Yellowstone‘s cast.

“We do it every year,” Grimes said of the mandatory “boot camp.” He added, “I like it a little more now because I know what I’m doing a little more.”

Still, getting comfortable on such a large animal takes some time. The Yellowstone actor was quick to admit he wasn’t nearly as comfortable around horses then as he is now.

“I was scared [of horses] for like the first two years,” Grimes shared. “You know, it’s got a mind of its own, there’s some close calls, you get a little scared.” The important thing though, he explained, is “you just can’t worry about it. You worry, they worry, the whole thing is [bad].”