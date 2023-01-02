‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes’ Resolution for 2023 Is Going to Make Fans Happy

Good news, Luke Grimes fans. The Yellowstone star is moving into the new year with a resolution that benefits us just as much as him. And it has nothing to do with his ever-growing acting career. Instead, he’s putting more focus on his budding singing career.

“Cheers to 2023!” the star wrote on Instagram on Jan. 1. “My resolution is to get out and share some live music with y’all this year.”

The announcement came in a post shared by Grimes and Stagecoach. And as you may have instantly realized, yes, that means he is on the lineup for this year’s festival. Grimes will be taking the stage on Sunday, April 30th, ahead of the third and final headliner, Chris Stapleton. But that’s old news, so we’re guessing that Grimes hopes to pick up some more gigs during festival season.

Luke Grimes Announced Plans to Become a Country Music Star in January 2022

Interestingly, it was at this time last year, during an interview with Rolling Stone, that Luke Grimes first shared his plans to become a country singer. And he proved to be truly dedicated to the dream by getting it rolling within a few short months.

In April, he was already writing new music with songwriter Ben Hayslip and fellow singer Jessi Alexander. And by September, he had earned enough respect to join the Stagecoach lineup.

In December, Luke Grimes landed a record deal with Nashville-based Universal Music Group (UMGN) in association with Range Music. And only a few short days later, he dropped his first single, No Horse To Ride. We don’t know of anyone else who was able to create a music career with such impressive speed.

What makes Grimes’ story even more impressive is that he had never stepped foot on Music Row before setting his mind on a singing career. But when he decided to pay Nashville a visit, he was pleasantly surprised with how the industry operates. Just like him, it likes to make things happen in the blink of an eye.

“I didn’t understand how this town works. And it’s been really amazing just seeing how the community of Nashville is. You go on a lot of co-writes, getting in rooms of people you’ve never met, and you spend a day trying to come up with something out of nothing. It’s a really amazing way to spend the day. I enjoy it a lot,” he told Gear Patrol.

The 38-year-old admitted that the process isn’t for everyone. In fact, he personally knows people who despise it. But he has major respect for everything about the industry and how it works.

“Not only are you meeting these amazing songwriters and really creative, talented people who’ve written a lot of the songs you know, now you’re trying to do it with them,” he added. “It’s awesome.”